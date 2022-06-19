The topic of what defines a county road was discussed during the June 14 special called meeting of the Pike County fiscal court.
During an earlier meeting, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones requested a review of the county road ordinance be conducted by the county attorney’s office and the county road supervisor Fabian Little to see if it met the requirements as stated in KRS Chapter 178.
“An exhaustive review has been done and we cannot find a specific ordinance that the county has ever entered regarding adopting roads into the county road system,” Jones said. “The only language that addresses roads being taken into the county road system is contained in the county’s administrative code which I don’t know why it was ever put in there, but it was left in there when we came into office.”
Jones said this issue has become controversial in the past few months when roads, though to have been county roads, were found to have never been entered into the state database. Others, he said, did meet the requirements of serving as a public purpose as described in KRS Chapter 178.
“I’ve done some research and I found an attorney general’s opinion from 2016 which stated in part that maintenance of a county road that serves only one or two landowners does not constitute a public purpose and the road should be discontinued as a county road,” Jones said. “Given this, it would be my suggestion that we don’t act on any other roads until we get this review done and an ordinance in place.”
Jones said that doesn’t mean a road is going to be taken out of the road system but they will be examined for legality
“Before we take any more roads in, I do want to make sure we are taking them in compliance with the law,” Jones said. “County Attorney Kevin Keene has a 16 page draft regarding a comprehensive county road ordinance and given the AG opinion, I don’t feel comfortable taking any more roads into the county road system until I’m sure what we are doing is legal.”
The court passed over two roads that were on the agenda until they got further guidance from the state.