Much of the Pike County Fiscal Court’s special meeting Aug. 9 was focused on providing updates on the flooding that especially hit the Elkhorn Creek and Shelby Creek areas of the county.
Pike County Judge-
Executive Ray Jones said that, despite the destruction, there was some good news.
“To watch your home community, take a hit like we did on July 28, it’s hard,” Jones said. “The one silver lining in the cloud is that we had no fatalities and no one was seriously injured.”
Jones said that, as Pike County could, supplies were sent to help neighboring counties such as Knott and Letcher, as both had suffered severe damage and unfortunately, deaths.
“We had a lot of damage here,” Jones said. “But the damage that Pike County suffered is minor compared to the damage sustained in Breathitt, Perry, Knott and Letcher counties.”
Jones thanked all the first responders in Pike County.
“I don’t want to leave anybody out, but we had the City of Pikeville technical rescue crews out in Shelby Valley, members of the Belfry fire department and the Pike Technical rescue crews were out, the Millard fire and rescue and Coal Run’s swift water rescue team out as well,” Jones said. “And they helped a lot of people.”
The first preliminary numbers were given out during the meeting.
Besides the obvious county road damage, 63 bridges composed of private, county and state bridges were either destroyed or sustained major damage. The preliminary damage cost is estimated to be between $8 million to $10 million at this time.
“One problem we are having right now is due to a steel shortage, is getting drains in,” Jones said. “Drains are almost impossible to get right now not only for private citizens but for governmental agencies too and we have to remember that this is the fourth flood event in the past 17 months.”
Pike County Solid Waste Manager Chuck Morley reminded residents to keep regular garbage separated from flood debris.
“The Pike County Solid Waste Department is still picking up regular garbage,” Morley said. “As you begin moving any flood debris, we ask you to put it as close to the road as possible as a debris removal company will be picking that up.”
Jones said the state is paying for flood debris pickup free of charge to county taxpayers for the next 30 days and that may be extended if warranted.
More heavy rains fell in portions of Pike County on Aug. 10 especially in the Little Robinson Creek and Indian Creek areas where roads were impassable for a time until the water receded.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson said that a few water rescues were conducted as some people got stranded after driving into the rapidly rising flood waters.
Jackson said a few residences had water under them but no additional flood damage was reported to his office.