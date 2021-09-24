Representatives from Mountain Water District (MWD) appeared before the Pike County Fiscal Court during the court’s regular meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss, among other topics, the district’s proposed customer surcharge and potential options which could prevent it.
Mountain Water Administrator Roy Sawyers and board members Johnny Dennison and Randy Tackett discussed the water loss problem that prompted MWD to notify the Public Service Commission (PSC) of its intention to apply for a surcharge.
The proposed surcharge would be for three years and would add an approximate $5.87 to customers' water bills each month.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones explained some of the problems faced by MWD.
“I think it’s important for the public to understand that MWD has gone about 17 years without a rate increase,” Jones said. “Over that 17-year period everything kept going up, pension costs, insurance, employee benefits, salaries, fuel, electricity, all the things piled up on them over the past several years.
“Previous boards at MWD failed to take into account those increases and failed to raise rates,” Jones said. “As a result, MWD was unable to set aside any money for capital improvements or for infrastructure.”
The American Relief Plan, Jones said, may offer an opportunity to defray the cost.
“In order to help defray the cost of addressing water loss issue and either eliminating or reducing the amount of any surcharge that is assessed against the customers of MWD, we have had some conversations about using some of the American Relief Plan (ARP) money we have received and additional funds we may receive in the future to help address this problem,” Jones explained.
Jones also explained that the guidance from the Treasury Department has not been very clear.
“We don’t know if this money can be turned over to the water district so they can buy equipment and hire more employees to do the work in house,” Jones said. “I think it's fair to say that we can’t get a clear answer to that.”
Jones explained the origins of MWD and how long some of the lines and equipment had been in use.
“When the district was formed, it was a merger between Shelby Valley water district, Marrowbone water district, Pond Creek water district and the Johns Creek water district and that occurred in 1986,” Jones explained. “When that was done, some of that infrastructure was aging at that time.”
One part of MWD’s plan to reduce water loss is to install zone meters. These zone meters will allow MWD to see quickly if a particular zone has an increase in water loss at which time MWD would send crews into that area to look for and repair the leak.
The PSC has the allowable water loss rate at 15 percent or less. At times, MWD has had 30 percent water loss due to the deteriorated condition of some of the lines and equipment it inherited.
Jones asked MWD if the court would release some of the ARP money to MWD if that would either delay, reduce or potentially eliminate the need for a surcharge.
“It would definitely reduce it,” Sawyers said.
Judge Jones asked if there was a motion to appropriate $1,331,000 of the ARP funds the court has received to start this project of reducing the water loss for MWD with the stipulation that the funds be sent in compliance with the mandates from the U.S. Department of Treasury in respect to the expenditure of ARP funds for public infrastructure.
The motion was made by Commissioner Brian Booth and seconded by Commissioner Ronnie Robertson and was passed unanimously by the court.
“This will be the first step toward either reducing or delaying with the possibility of eliminating the need of a surcharge as more ARP funds can be appropriated,” Jones said.