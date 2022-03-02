Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones took time during the Pike Fiscal Court’s Feb. 24 special meeting to once again explain how the Pike County senior citizens program operates and who makes the decisions regarding the program.
“There has been a lot of misconceptions over the operation of the senior citizens program,” Jones said. “The program is not part of the fiscal court, and it is not part of the city of Pikeville, but it is actually a non-profit corporation and is administered by a board of directors, not by the Pike County fiscal court.
“The board is comprised by a member elected from each of the senior citizens centers,” Jones explained. “We have had a lot of very dedicated volunteers over the years who have worked to help our senior citizens.”
The board, he said, has worked through the pandemic, despite many challenges.
“They have worked diligently, particularly since the pandemic began, to make sure that more than 600 Pike Countians are served a home-delivered meal,” Jones said. “A few years ago, however, the board was confronted with some very tough realities.”
Jones said one of those tough realities was that some of the centers were facing declining attendance.
“The cost of employee benefits, salaries, power costs, fuel costs rising, the cost of running those centers have gone up substantially,” Jones explained. “The majority of funding for the senior citizens centers come from the federal government and that’s based on average daily attendance.
“The fiscal court provides a subsidy to help but the majority of funding comes federally,” Jones said.
Jones also addressed concerns expressed by people regarding the closing of two centers.
“There was a lot of controversy when the Phelps center and the Marrowbone center were shut down,” Jones said. “That was not a decision made by the fiscal court, it was a decision made by the board of directors of the Pike County senior citizens program.”
Jones said that those decisions couldn’t have been an easy one for the board members.
“The senior citizens board had to make the very difficult decision to deal with the finances they had, how do they best serve the people who depend on the program,” Jones said. “A lot of people want to point fingers and blame people.”
Jones said the last average attendance at the Phelps center prior to its closing by the board was 8 to 12 people daily.
“It got to the point that the senior citizens board felt that they could not economically justify keeping the center open,” Jones said. “Keep in mind that the fiscal court is putting in around $600,000 a year into the senior citizens program in direct cash subsidy.”
Due to the pandemic, none of the senior citizens centers have been open for in person attendance but Jones said hopefully, they will soon be able to reopen.
But that brings up another problem of the Pikeville senior citizens center that was closed prior to the pandemic due to subsidence causing the facility to be deemed too hazardous for occupancy.
“We have to rebuild the Pikeville center,” Jones said. “The Pikeville center is the most highly-attended center of any of the other senior citizens centers.
“If that center does not reopen, it will cost the program federal dollars,” Jones explained. “The closure of the Pikeville center jeopardizes the operation of every other center in the county.”
Jones said the city of Pikeville donated a building at Bob Amos Park to be used for a new home for the center but that has hit some unforeseen snags.
“We hired an architect to give us a cost estimate to reconfigure that building for use as a senior center,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, that estimate came back at $1,053,000 and none of us had anticipated that would be the cost.”
Jones said he has asked Kevin Gilliam with Summit Engineering to review the estimate on the Bob Amos Park location and to look at the original site and estimate the cost of tearing down the old center, moving it forward to more solid ground and building a center at the original site.
Jones made the motion to retain Summit Engineering to oversee both locations and render its recommendations to the court.
The motion passed unanimously.
The court also adopted a resolution to file a CDBG Covid-19 application for the funding for construction of a senior citizens building.
That motion also was unanimously approved.