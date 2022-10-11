The Pike County Fiscal Court is attempting to bring down the cost of flood insurance in Pike County.
The fiscal court heard a presentation during the court’s Oct. 4 meeting from Tetra Tech, which has 450 offices worldwide and offices in both Lexington and Louisville regarding flood insurance rating in the county.
Christina Groves with Tetra Tech provided a presentation that could bring the Pike County Community Rating System (CRS) down from the current class 9 rating to a class 8 rating for flood insurance.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said very few people in the county can currently afford flood insurance.
“Right now, there are 804 national flood insurance program policies in place in Pike County,” Jones said. “When you are talking about a county with 58,000 people, many of whom live in the floodplain, that’s a very low number.
“Of those 804 properties, the total value is $152,195,000 and Pike County policyholders pay right now a total of $885,438 per year on flood insurance with the average annual premium of $1,101,” Jones said. “If Pike County can go from a class 9 rating to a class 8 rating, the county could save the residents an additional $44,000 per year which over five years comes up to about $440,000 in total savings.”
Jones said increasing costs of coverage are a problem, especially for the potential benefits.
“The problem is we all have seen flood insurance premiums continuing to increase and the cap on flood insurance is $250,000 and that’s the most you will get no matter how much your property is worth,” Jones said. “A lot of folks who did have flood insurance and have been flooded have had damage that far exceeds the amount of insurance.”
Groves explained that for a flat, one-time fee of $10,000, Tetra Tech would provide their services to try to bring the county’s flood rating from a class 9 rating down to a class 8 rating thus bringing the premiums for those who already have flood insurance policies down and make it more affordable for more people to get flood insurance.
The court voted unanimously to acquire the services of Tetra Tech.