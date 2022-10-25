Flood repairs and the lack of reimbursements by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state were discussed during the Oct. 18 regular meeting of the Pike County fiscal court.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones addressed the urgency of the issue.
“Something that is rather alarming is the amount of expenses that the court incurred with the bills last month at $2.5 million,” Jones said. “Some of that is insurance we paid out, some $900,000 in premiums but we have $438,000 for poly bags to fix the embankment failures caused by flooding and we’ll be somewhere north of a million dollars just for poly bags.
“The diesel fuel bill for the road department for the month is about $63,000, up some $40,000 than normal and we spent $61,000 for diesel fuel last month in the solid waste department,” Jones said. “It is concerning how much money that we have had to spend on these floods.”
All of the money being spent so far, he said, came from the county’s budget.
“The public needs to realize that we spent out-of-pocket over $2 million so far out of the general fund on flooding issues,” Jones said. “And we haven’t received a penny from anybody, we’ve not received anything from the state, and we’ve not received anything from the federal government, and we have had to eat these costs.”
Jones said that, between the January 2022 and July 2022 flood events, the county is out over $3 million and when factoring in the four total flood events in 17 months the county is out $4.3 to $4.5 million in expenditures.
“We’re out anywhere between $4.3 to $4.5 million out of the county operating budget over the last 17 months that we have not been reimbursed,” Jones said. “Now, we have submitted an application for the Kentucky SAFE funding for $2.6 million which represents the state’s portion of the cost shared with FEMA.”
Jones said the estimated cost from the July flood event alone is at $20 million.
“We’re asking people to be patient because people don’t realize how extensive the damage was and how widespread the area was and we’ve had to take road crews from other parts of the county to help get some of these roads open back up,” Jones said. “It’s massive damage and we’ve taken a big financial hit but we’re still going forward.
Jones said the county has to be sure that everything that can be done is being done to put pressure on FEMA to hurry the reimbursements up to the county.