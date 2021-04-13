The Pike County Fiscal Court received an update regarding the proposed expansion of the county landfill at its April 6 regular meeting.
Tom Ramsey, consulting engineer with Geosyntec Consultants, the company which with the county contracted to help resolve issues at the landfill, explained to the court the costs involved regarding upfront expenses involved with the project.
“I think it’s important to remind people where we were just a couple of years ago,” Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “Two years ago we were trying to decide what the future of the county solid waste program was.
“When we came into office, we discovered that the useful life on the current landfill was only four to four and half years,” Jones said. “Much shorter than what had been explained to us when we came into office by the previous engineering firm.”
The landfill, he said, actually had a shorter life in its current phase than originally believed.
“In fact, there was a survey mistake they made that left about 20 feet of air space on the previous phase which is phase 4,” Jones explained. “This probably cost the county two or three years of useful life on the landfill.
“This really put us in a predicament in terms of trying to get an expansion organized and get it permitted and get the application in before we ran out of space,” Jones said. “The court unfortunately had to raise the garbage rates but since that time, we’ve put somewhere near 17 new solid waste vehicles on the road.”
Other new equipment has been purchased, Jones said, and the county is progressing toward expansion.
“We’ve purchased a new compactor that is state of the art and cost about $800,000 and it’s operating on the landfill now,” Jones said. “We have filed the administrative permit application and the preliminary application with the state to expand the landfill.
“Two years ago the landfill was under several violations by the state,” Tom Ramsey said. “But now, most of those violations have been addressed and corrected.”
Ramsey said the efforts have borne fruit..
“I want to commend everyone’s efforts at the landfill to really clean things up and it’s made a big difference,” he said.
Judge Jones then asked Ramsey about the expansion project.
“In terms of where we are now, we were sort of behind the curve in terms of the fact that there was no money set aside for the landfill expansion and no money set aside for a new landfill,” Jones said. “In your first estimate we had about four and half years left and that was about two years ago, so where are we right now in terms of air space and useful life on the current landfill while we’re working on the permitting application.”
Ramsey said the company just completed the required annual survey for the state regulators.
“This is to document where we are on the filling of the landfill and the latest numbers that came back from that shows slightly over three years of remaining life in the existing constructed landfill,” he said. “That’s due to a couple of things and one is the improved operations with the reduction or more logic use of cover as opposed to spreading it everywhere and not stripping it off and also the new compactor and better operations going on as you are getting more waste in the same space than you were several years ago. So we’re consuming less space than we were and that’s good news.”
Ramsey said the company is working hard to make sure the existing constructed landfill can stay in operation.
“Until we get the expansion permitted and the first cell of the new expansion can be constructed,” Ramsey said. “So we got based on what’s in Phase 5 now about three years left.”
Ramsey also explained that there is one area in phase 4 that was capped before it was fully filled so there is a lot of disposal space left in that area that can be used.
“We just need to go back and recover that disposable space with the current operations,” Ramsey said. “That would extend the current three years out to four years before all space would be used at the current landfill.”
Judge Jones again mentioned the lack of planning and financing set aside.
“With $3 million, we could move the expansion substantially forward and cover the cost of the first cell in the expansion,” Jones said. “One issue is the proposed sixth phase under the current permit which would only give us an additional year and cost around $1 million and we really don’t want to spend that million and only get about a year.
“That’s money we could use for the new expansion which would give us around 60 years once we get it permitted and constructed,” Jones said. “One of the concerns I have is the initial cost on the first cell being around $5 million and only giving us around 3 or 4 years.”
Ramsey said the up-front cost of the project is high.
“The broad concept of the way we are going to get additional disposable space at the landfill is to build a very large berm at the bottom of the hollow,” Ramsey explained. “It’s kinda like building a reservoir for a large pond and instead of water this will be filled with waste.
“So by building that large berm at the bottom of the hollow we’ll be able to not just fill behind it but fill further up the hollow and that’s where we’re going to get the 50 to 60 years of disposable waste space with the expansion. Many things have to go in up-front in the expansion thus the reason for the high cost of the first phase. Then, as you go further along, you will get more space for less money.”
Ramsey said the cost of the expansion would be the fraction of the cost of constructing a new landfill.
“Also, the state already knows this landfill so the permitting process should go much faster on the expansion opposed to constructing a new landfill,” he said.
After all the permitting procedures are finalized, Ramsey said, construction on the expansion could begin in 2023 which would take approximately 12 months to complete.
Jones said the court is committed to getting this expansion permitted and constructed.
