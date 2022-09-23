Flood repair work was discussed during the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Sept. 20.
County Road Supervisor Fabian Little said the repair work continues daily.
“I’m really proud of the crews working on the roads,” Little said. “The roads are still not back to where they were before the flood but they are in fairly good shape.
“My main goal is to get the roads in condition to get some asphalt down,” Little said. “It looks like I’m going to be able to start that this week.”
Time is of the essence on getting blacktop down as the weather begins to change and the seasonal closing of the asphalt plant looms.
“It’s going to take patience,” Little said. “Our main concern is getting some pavement down on these flooded roads, but we will also be doing pot hole repair work outside the flood areas too but, we’ve got to get asphalt down on these flood damage roads as quick as possible before the snow begins so we will be able to plow and salt them.”
To help in this effort, crews from other districts have come over to help the District 2 crews.
“I do appreciate the crews who have come over from District 1 and 3 to help us in District 2,” said Dist. 2 Commissioner Jason Tackett. “We do very much appreciate that.”
Tackett also stressed the money that has been already designated for other blacktopping jobs is still there.
“You’re absolutely correct,” Little said. “This has just put us behind on our schedule of where we would like to have been if this flood hadn’t happened.
“The money already appropriated for other blacktop work is still there,” Little said. “It’s just that those jobs have had to take a backseat due to the flood.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones stressed that the blacktopping will continue as long as the plant stays open for the season.
“Just so the public knows, we are working diligently to try to get as many of these roads paved as possible,” Jones said.
Jones asked Little if his crews could get most of the flood damaged roads done before the plant closes.
“I do judge, that’s my goal,” Little said. “I can’t stop until we get them done because it’s not if we can or not but it’s that we have to.”
Little said that even now, his crews are still finding areas that were damaged from the flooding that they didn’t know about.
The most current number for Pike County stands at 1,556 residences that have registered with FEMA for flood assistance.
The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at Dorton’s new hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while the DRC is closed on Sunday. The DRC is expected to remain open at least through the end of this month.
Jones brought up the topic of reimbursement of out-of-pocket money to the county.
“One thing we do need to do is look at getting money from the state,” Jones said. “The money that the state legislature appropriated to basically front the cost of road repairs and waterline repairs.
“Apparently there is an application we have to fill out through the state emergency management,” Jones said. “So, let’s find out exactly what we need to do to get this money they set aside to help with the east Kentucky flood recovery.”
Jones directed that Little, along with Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson and Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman get with County Treasurer Frankie Stacy to get the application process moving forward.