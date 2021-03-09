During the March 2 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced some positive news for some residents suffering from water problems.
Judge Jones met recently with the state legislative members serving Pike County and residents from Maynard Fork on Lower Johns Creek to discuss their water plight.
“We have folks on Maynard Fork that do not have access to public water,” Jones said. “We were provided four samples of that water and it’s really shocking to see what those folks are having to deal with every day.”
According to Jones, the county did not have the money to do the Maynard Fork water line extension project.
“We sent this information down to the Department for Local Government,” Jones explained. “We received an email asking us to submit a formal Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) project application to the Kentucky Department of Local Government on this project.”
The ARC grant would be a 20 percent local match (approximately $18,000) for a $168,000 grant from the Department for Local Government.
Judge Jones cited the dwindling amount of coal severance tax money coming into the county as the reason to seek this grant application.
The court voted unanimously to authorize Judge Jones to apply for the grant for the Maynard Fork water line extension project which would bring public water to the residents.
