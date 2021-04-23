The ATV adventure trail system in Pike county received a big boost this week.
During the April 20 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones introduced Joe Patton, an attorney with AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC, who discussed a project in the Flatwoods area of the county.
“This project started a few months ago when the court entered into a non-disclosure agreement with AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC,” Jones said. “This was to discuss the acquisition of property that sits between U.S. 23 at Dorton and Ky. 197 that comes from Shelby Gap down Elkhorn Creek and it’s a rather large piece of property.
“This property could be used for multiple uses, a trail head, campground,
recreational site, potentially a hotel and cabins,” Jones said. “This could also potentially have industrial use.”
Jones said recently that he and other officials went to Buchanan County, Virginia, to see what they were doing with their trail system.
“They were very excited to hear that we’re working on a trail system,” Jones said. “We started some dialogue about if we can get this trail system done, we could link not only to the Hatfield / McCoy trail system in West Virginia, but also the trail system in Buchanan County.”
Joe Patton then explained an agreement that has been reached between the county and AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC.
“In our discussions, what AEP/Kentucky Coal thought was a fair market value on the property was more than the county could afford at the time,” Patton said. “So, through the efforts of AEP and the county, we have reached an agreement.
“AEP/Kentucky Coal will sell 1,097 surface acres for $275,000 to the county,” Patton explained, “And AEP/Kentucky Coal has also agreed to donate an additional 1,435 surface acres so the net to Pike County is 2,532.3 acres more or less in exchange for the $275,000 in cash which is less than half the appraised value of the property.”
While the project won’t replace coal jobs, Jones said, the industry made the project possible.
“This opportunity wouldn’t be possible but for the surface mine industry and we appreciate all the miners who worked up there and the people who made this possible,” Jones said. “I believe this property has potential for mixed use, both industrial use, for tourism, for recreation and maybe at some point maybe even bring public/private partnerships in when we could see private businesses would be willing to come in and invest money be it a motel, cabins, lodges, there are tremendous up sides to developing adventure tourism in Pike County and Eastern Kentucky.”
The project is subject to the approval of the board on behalf of AEP/Kentucky Coal LLC.
