The initial director of trails for the Hillbilly Trail system, operated by the Pike County Fiscal Court (PCFC), was approved by the court at its regular meeting December 7.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced the hiring of Jerry Adkins to the position after an hour-long executive session.
“Over the last two years the public really doesn’t have an idea of how many hours Jerry has spent researching and working on this trail system,” Jones said. “You’ve attended virtually every meeting of the trail advisory committee too.
“You have a business background and I think you’re going to do a great job,” Jones said. “I’ve said for a year or two that we need to have somebody working on trail development and lease acquisitions everyday and I think you are the guy to help make sure that this important economic development opportunity comes to fruition.”
Jones said there is opportunity for the community in the trail system.
“We have an opportunity to develop a comprehensive trail system here that will bring in money and revenue from far outside the region,” Jones explained. “We’ve seen it in West Virginia with the Hatfield-McCoy trail system and the Spearhead trail system.
“We have businesses that have already opened and are paying occupational taxes as they put people to work,” Jones said. “I do think there is a limited amount of potential for adventure tourism in Pike County.”
Adkins expressed his appreciation to the court giving him the opportunity to be the initial director of trails.
“I want to thank the court for this opportunity to play a vital role in advancing this trail system,” Adkins said. “We’ve already seen people coming in from not only the local region but from several states to ride the trail and that’s very encouraging.
“Not only will this trail system benefit the county but the people of the county as they will have the opportunity to be entrepreneurs by building cabins and campgrounds on their property,” Adkins explained. “It’s really limitless business-wise as people can build repair shops and fabrication shops.”
Adkins said the trail will also be good for existing businesses too.
“As these people come in from various states, they’ll be coming in for maybe a week and they’ll need places to eat, gas stations and go to the grocery stores,” Adkins said. “It’s a win-win for the county and the citizens.”
Jones agreed with Adkins stating that he believes the entrepreneurial aspect and development has been largely missing in the region.
“I think the potential is here,” Jones said. “This is not going to replace coal and nobody on this court ever said that, but it is a piece of a long-term plan to try to diversify the economy and I think you (Adkins) are the guy to help make it happen.”
Adkins’ employment was approved unanimously by the court. Adkins’ first official day on the job was Dec. 8.