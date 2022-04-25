During the April 19 regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance amending the Pike County administrative code, section 190, regarding boards and commissions.
The proposed amendment would add five members to the Pike County Trails Advisory board.
According to Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones, there is a great interest in the trail system.
“This basically will add five members to the board, two to be appointed by me and three members to be appointed by the court,” Jones explained. “There are other people who have an interest in joining this, we tried to make it small enough that things could get done, but we have a lot of interest, people wanting to work to get this trail system moving.”
“There’s a lot of interest and there’s a lot of excitement over it,” Jones said. “So, this amendment will simply add five members to the board.”
Pike County assistant county attorney Roy Downey read the proposed ordinance amendment that said the initial two appointments made by the Judge- Executive and approved by the fiscal court would serve until the expiration of their elected term ending 2026. The other 3 members appointed would serve an initial term for four years starting June 1, 2022, through June 1, 2026, then every four years thereafter.
The court will hear the second reading of the proposed ordinance amendment at the next fiscal court meeting which is currently scheduled for May 3.