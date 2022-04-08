During the April 5 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, aid to the county volunteer fire departments and rescue squads was discussed.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones, who recently attended a meeting with fire departments, brought up the main concerns that nearly every department has and that is funding for turnout gear, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and repairs to station buildings.
Randy Courtney, chief of Island Creek VFD and president of the Pike County Firefighters Association, and Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management director and chief of the Belfry VFD, explained the need for turnout gear for firefighters.
Turnout gear includes the coat, pants, boots, gloves and helmets firefighters use. Each of these pieces are dated with the manufactured date and have a lifespan of 10 years, at which time the gear is deemed outdated and cannot be used.
“There are 22 volunteer fire departments in the county,” Jones said. “Then you count Shelby Creek Rescue Squad, Millard Rescue Squad and you have Pike County Technical Rescue.
“Some fire departments in this county only have an operating budget of around $12,000 per year,” Jones explained. “That has to pay for utilities, maintenance and repairs for equipment, for fuel for the trucks, so that doesn’t leave hardly anything for departments to use for the repairs to their station or for other needed equipment.”
Jones said he realizes that there are grants available for departments to apply for but believes the county could use a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money the county has received to help the county fire departments.
“I feel we need to help these departments because this court is concerned about the safety of the men and women serving as volunteer firefighters,” Jones said. “I suggest that we make available to each department $25,000 for turnout gear and SCBA and another $25,000 to be used for repairs to the station and again all this money is from ARPA funds.”
Jones said the departments will be required to apply for three grants in four years and will be required to provide signed quotes for the turnout gear and SCBAs to the county.
The departments would also have to present plans for station repairs to the county prior to any work and to provide receipts for any work done.
“We have certified grant writers to help the departments apply for grants,” Jones said. “And we have a wealth of expertise to help facilitate these grants.”
Earlier this year, the county purchased a new radio system to improve communication for fire departments and EMS. The new system will replace the current system that has been used for over 20 years.
The motion to provide ARPA funding to the fire departments passed unanimously.