The Pike County Fiscal Court received the 2022-2023 budget for the Pike County library board during their June 21 meeting.
Interim Library Director Delania Adkins presented the budget to the court.
“We are renovating three locations currently,” Adkins said. “The Belfry location is actually closed to walk-in patrons; however, the drive-thru is open.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones questioned Adkins regarding the amount of cash the library has on-hand.
“Just so the public understands, this is something that I’ve been very concerned about and critical over is that the library board has been sitting on almost $6.2 million in cash on-hand,” Jones said. “The capital outlay is $1,076,000 in this budget.”
Jones also questioned other parts of the budget and inquired about the number of employees the library system has.
“You’re showing
personnel at almost $2 million, operations at $1.5 million but in administration, you show $5.266 million,” Jones said. “I’d like to know what that $5.266 million encompasses and how many employees you have.”
Adkins explained that the library system has 20 employees with 18 of those being full-time and the $5.266 million was the cash revenues of the board.
Jones did recognize that the library board had no debt service, which he said is a positive thing.
“Does that mean that the big library next to Burger King is paid off?” Jones asked.
Adkins confirmed that the Lee Avenue library, which cost $14 million to build, is paid off.
“As you know, the state legislature has authorized the county judge to make changes to the structure of the library board,” Jones said. “I suspect that will happen after January 1, 2023.”
Adkins replied that they would comply with the statutes regarding library boards.
“The decision to spend $14 million on a single building plus buying additional tracks of land when we have people who are struggling to pay their tax payment, I think that’s the main issue,” Jones said. “And I think that’s a legitimate point of concern is why that money would be spent like that.
“That why we’re going to let a new board take a look at that in the next four years,” Jones said.
The court voted unanimously to acknowledge the receipt of the county library budget.