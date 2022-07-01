With the beginning of a new fiscal year on July 1, the Pike County fiscal court faces several renewals.
One such renewal is on property and casualty insurance.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones questioned the number of vehicles currently insured by the county.
County Personnel department manager Justin Maynard informed the court that the property and casualty policy for the county overall increased by $52,937.
“The reason for that is as you know, on Jan. 1, we lost a lot of vehicles,” Maynard said. “That was due to the flash flooding event that hit portions of the county.
“I believe it was about eleven vehicles lost,” Maynard said. “That was between fire departments and the county so that significantly contributed to the increase.”
Maynard said the county also has a large number of vehicles on the policy.
“Have you been able to get to the bottom of that?” Jones asked. “The number didn’t seem right.”
Maynard said most of the vehicles were with the fire departments.
“That’s something we don’t have any control over,” Jones said. “But, we really need to have a conversation with our volunteer fire departments to make sure that they have the equipment they need but also if they have vehicles that they’re not using or that they don’t need that we are not paying insurance on those vehicles.”
Jones requested that Maynard get with the fire chiefs so they could review the list of vehicles and scrub as many as they could.
“When you factor in the numbers, the increase in premiums for liability, workers compensation, health insurance and cyber security, is $213,290.40 which is a pretty significant increase and if you multiply that over three or four years, you’re into a million bucks,” Jones said. “So, we need to take every step we can to contain that.
“I really want this list scrubbed,” Jones said. “I want to save every penny of unnecessary spending on this list. I mean fire departments, rescue squads, senior citizens. I mean we’re somewhere around 500 vehicles insured.”
Maynard said the number he had currently is 487 vehicles and that’s compared to 425 vehicles insured when this administration took over.
“There’s no excuse to have that many vehicles,” Jones said. “So, my instructions to you (Maynard), Country Treasurer Frankie Stacy, Deputy Judge Reggie Hickman, Myself, Road Department Supervisor Fabian Little, Solid Waste supervisor Charles Morley that we all get together and let’s figure out every vehicle that we can get off this list and get that premium down.”
Jones said he wanted a report within three weeks from every department head with a list of every vehicle they have in their respective departments.