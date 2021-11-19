The Pike County landfill expansion project was discussed in depth during the regular meeting November 16 of the Pike County fiscal court.
Tom Ramsey, a consulting engineer with Geosyntec provided the court with an update on the project.
“We are entering the more detailed portion of the application process which is the technical phase,” Ramsey explained. “We have completed the last round of comments to the state in regard to the administrative application portion.
“The administrative application focuses on the suitability for expansion of the landfill,” Ramsey said. “That part of the application should be approved in the next month or so I suspect. We are now ready to move on to the technical application of the process. What is contained in the technical application are all the detailed designs to be done as part of the landfill.”
Ramsey said the conceptual design, which was included in the administrative application, includes roughly doubling the size of the landfill.
“This will increase its total disposal space more than three times,” Ramsey said. “The way we are going to do that is by building a very large berm at the bottom of the valley where the landfill is right now.
“The berm will be almost 80 feet in height when it’s finally completed,” Ramsey said. “We will be building that in phases as a cost saving measure and that additional space will give us about 50 years of capacity at an acceptance rate of about 100,000 tons a year which is more than we are accepting at the landfill right now as a means to allow for growth.”
At an earlier fiscal court meeting on Oct. 19, Ramsey had explained the detailed content of the technical phase of the application which includes detailed design that will cover the entire expansion project.
Ramsey reiterated many of those items during this week’s meeting.
“There will be a large number of drawings and a very large number of documents supporting the technical calculations,” Ramsey said. “Our plan is to have that into the state in 2022.”
Ramsey said that, if everything is accepted by the state in relatively quick fashion, the actual construction phase of the landfill expansion project could begin in the spring of 2023.
“Our proposal right now has approximately 2,700 hours of man-hours that will have to go into this application,” Ramsey said. “By the time we’re done with this technical design phase application, we’ll have several four-inch binders of information for the state to go through.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones explained that once the expansion project construction begins, the landfill will remain open.
“When we came into office there was approximately four years left of use at the landfill,” Jones said. “There was no money set aside for a new one and no money set aside to expand the current landfill.
“We did a lot of studying on this issue to figure out what was in the best interest of Pike county’s solid waste customers,” Jones said. “Would it be more economical to shut it down and build a transfer station because we would still have to collect it from some 20,000 customers a week and then haul it to Ashland and pay them. Clearly, it was more beneficial to expand the existing landfill as that gives us some control.”
To give a visual example of just how detailed the application for expansion is, county employees brought several binders and placed them on a table as Judge Jones asked Ramsey to explain what the binders contained.
“These binders contain to date the data we have completed for this permitting application process,” Ramsey explained. “To meet the permitting process in Kentucky, we had to change the solid waste plan for the county and get that approved for the state for the planning of the expansion.
“We had to do a notice of intent to permit which is the first formal phase of permitting by the state, then we had to do an administrative application which is the second phase,” Ramsey said. “These binders contain the documents created just to get through those three phases of permitting to this stage.”
“The court had quite a bit of scrutiny and people complaining that we came into office and made all these changes,” Jones explained. “But I think it’s fair to say that you can’t do expansion or construction overnight, there is a lengthy permitting process.”
Ramsey agreed, stating they had been working on this project since 2019.
“And we’re still about a year or more away after the technical design phase is completed,” Jones said.
Jones also discussed the possibility of accepting solid waste from other counties to help offset costs and provide a subsidy to the county for other uses such as supporting fire departments or helping the senior citizens program.
Ramsey explained that the current rate to dump at the landfill by other counties is $45 per ton and hypothesized if the landfill would accept 100 tons per day from outside counties that would be $4,500 a day and that’s more than a million dollars a year that would be coming in as a subsidy for the solid waste program.
“I see that as a way to cut costs for Pike County Solid Waste customers,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, that was not the policy of prior administrations.”
The court thanked Ramsey for his update on the project and they requested future updates be provided as the permitting process continues.