During a special Pike County Fiscal Court meeting June 14, the court heard an update on the landfill expansion project from Tom Ramsey, project engineer for the project from Geosyntec Consultants.
“Mr. Ramsey has worked on the permitting process for the landfill expansion,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “That permit was approved in the spring and the next step is to submit the technical drawings and once submitted, probably in the fall or early winter we anticipate that the state division of waste management will approve the design of the landfill expansion.”
“I’ve spent some time at the landfill with the landfill manager Larry Hensley,” Ramsey said. “And, as in the past visits, I found the site to be well-run.”
Ramsey said the landfill expansion is a four-part process.
“We are now entering the last part which is the technical application where we do the detailed design of the landfill,” Ramsey explained. “This includes lots of technical analysis, lots of plans that are required by the division of waste management in regards to operation of the landfill, monitoring the landfill, making sure there are contingency plans should something happen that’s not expected.”
Ramsey said with the expansion, the landfill will go from 24 acres to about 44 acres with the expansion volume going from 3.5 million to over 8 million cubic yards which would provide the expansion space for the next 50 years for the county.
Jones pointed out some mistakes were made in prior administrations that led to a survey that was done that miscalculated the airspace when the landfill switched from phase 4 to phase 5. That, he said, cost the county at least a year of space at the landfill even after the county tried to correct the problem.
“We are in a race right now to try to get the permit application done, the funding in place to do the first phase of the expansion and get it constructed before the current landfill fills up,” Jones said.
“That’s exactly right,” Ramsey said. “We have a couple of years left in the existing landfill, so we have to get this final permit approved and be ready for construction on the expansion to start at the beginning of the construction season next year.”
Ramsey explained that, once permitted, it will take approximately a year to do the construction to get it to the point of getting a cell ready for disposal.
“This court made the hard decision when we first came into office to raise the solid waste rates,” Jones said. “We are going to spend about $1.2 million on diesel fuel alone this year and who knows where it’s going to be next year, and we have been able to absorb that cost.”
Jones said the fuel costs was cutting into the money set aside to pay down on the landfill expansion.
“Our goal is to not to have to borrow all the money to do the expansion and to pay some of it down,” Jones said. “With inflation as it is, the $6 to $6.5 million estimate for this first phase of the expansion is likely going to cost more.”
According to Ramsey, bonding for the construction costs would need to be in place by March or April 2023.