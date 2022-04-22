The Pike County Fiscal Court, during its April 19 meeting, received from Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones presented the proposed 2022-2023 county budget as prepared by his office.
“I want to thank Frankie Stacy, (county treasurer) and Reggie Hickman, (deputy judge-executive) for helping get this put together,” Jones said. “This budget is well-founded, and the numbers may be a little bit misleading as it does have grant monies contained in here that are non-recurring revenue.”
Jones said that the budget does take employees into account.
“Another thing I want to point out is that this budget does have a 3 percent pay increase for county employees effective July 1 of this year,” Jones explained. “We believe that we have a lot of talented and hard-working employees who do a great service to the county, they work under really difficult conditions.
“The road department crews are out no matter what’s going on whether it’s a flood, ice/snowstorm, embankment failure or rockslide, these crews are out there and it’s a dangerous job,” Jones said. “Our solid waste crews likewise are dealing with very difficult circumstances. Every time they stop to pick garbage up, they have to worry about an impaired driver hitting them.”
Jones said the staff of the Pike County Detention Center, Pike County Emergency Management and other areas are considered in the measure.
“Our jail staff does a great job, and we have a lot of talented people in administration, Emergency management, community services, finance,” Jones said. “These are people who work very hard for this county, and I felt it was important to recognize that and particularly with the inflation going on right now.
“This 3 percent increase will help our employees, help us retain employees and help us recruit new employees,” Jones explained.
The court voted unanimously to acknowledge receipt of the proposed budget. Voting on accepting the proposed budget will take place in the upcoming weeks.