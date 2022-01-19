An update on the new location of the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center was provided during a special Pike County Fiscal Court meeting Jan. 11.
The City of Pikeville has leased a building at Bob Amos Park to the county to house the senior citizens center.
The building, however, was not built for such a venue and the county will have to refurbish and build an addition to accommodate the senior’s needs.
Diann Thacker, director of Social Services, informed the court of state regulations regarding senior citizens centers.
“There are a lot of things that the state will require,” Thacker said. “Things we didn’t even expect.”
“Installation of a sprinkler system and the proposed addition may be too close to the hillside,” Thacker explained. “Also, the parking area could cause water to come into the building.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones questioned who authorized an architect walk-through of the building.
“Did we officially vote to retain this architect,” Jones asked.
“No, you did not,” Thacker said. “You left that up to the senior citizens board.”
“The problem with the senior citizens board doing that is they are going to pay for some of this project,” Jones said. “But the county is going to have to help pay for the project too.
“It would make sense that if we could contact Summit Engineering, they may already have some of the information so that we could save money,” Jones said.
Jones asked if the board had an estimate of the cost of the project.
“No. We had to go to the old senior citizens building and take pictures of the equipment in there and hope to use in the new building,” Thacker said. “We have to make sure it’s up to state code and I’m pretty sure it is because we had inspections done on it every year.”
Jones recommended that the issue be placed on the agenda for the next regular meeting of the fiscal court which is scheduled for Jan. 18, during which an update on the architect and review of the plans on the building and where the underground utilities are located can be discussed.