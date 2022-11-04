A comprehensive update regarding the July 2022 flood event was given during the regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court Nov. 1.
In a presentation by the Small Business Administration (SBA), The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has referred nearly 11,000 Eastern Kentuckians to the SBA, more than 1,600 have applied for an SBA loan and the SBA has approved 730 home and business loans for just under $55 million.
In Pike County, the SBA has received 83 applications and has approved 40 home and business loans for just over $2 million.
The SBA explained that during this extended grace period, until Nov. 22, people are encouraged to come into the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Dorton Community Center to apply for an SBA loan. People need to register with FEMA first to apply for an SBA disaster loan.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones pointed out that even if you had flood insurance and it didn’t cover the full value of the damage sustained, you can apply for an SBA loan to cover damage not covered by insurance.
“We have received information that the Dorton DRC will remain open until November 22,” Jones said. “We want to make sure that the help will still be there until then.”
If you can’t get to the DRC, you can call 1-800-659-2955 or visit the SBA website at, www.disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
The court discussed a contract with ER Assist for private property debris removal.
“So essentially, we’re closing out in the next couple of weeks the debris removal that the state has contracted for on public property,” Jones said. “But, if you still have debris on private property that you can’t get to the public right of way to be picked up, there is a number you can call and that is, (270) 844-4900 to register to have that debris moved.”
Jones said the property owner needs to sign a right of entry for the crews to enter the property plus a statement certifying that they didn’t receive any insurance money for debris removal.
“It’s important that we use this service so we can get the county cleaned up,” Jones said. “It’s an important service for individuals that have a lot of debris and simply don’t have the means to remove it themselves.”
The court voted unanimously to approve the contract.
Pike County Road Supervisor Fabian Little provided the court with an update on flood damage work being performed by his department.
“Right now, we’re concentrating on getting pavement back that was washed away,” Little said. “I have two crews working in the Dorton area and we’re running the big paver in the Brushy area and with any luck we could possibly be finished in that area by the end of this week.”
Little informed the court that the blacktop plant normally closes for the season at Thanksgiving.
“But they have already told me that they will run a little longer as we need it and also as the weather permits,” Little said. “So, there’s not a hard closing date this year due to the situation.”
Jones pointed out that once this work is done in Brushy, all of the Brushy area would have been paved during this term of the court.
Little pointed out that will also include to the Floyd County line.
“You’ve got to add that portion to the Floyd County line because that adds about 3.5 miles,” Little said. “But you are correct Judge, all of that will have been paved during this four-year cycle.”
Little said that, by laying the blacktop with county crews, the county saved approximately $250,000 in the Brushy area alone.
Little said county crews are working on the weekends to try to get as much of the work done on bridges and other flood damage before the weather changes.
“I want to point out that the county has suffered about $20 million in damages due to the July flooding,” Jones said. “And, to date, we still haven’t received a penny in reimbursement from either the state or FEMA to address this flooding, it’s come right out of the road department and general fund budgets and if the county hadn’t been in a good financial situation, you could only imagine where we would be after 4 floods in 17 months and only 3 of them being covered by FEMA.”
“We have between $30 to $40 million in damages from those 4 storms,” Jones said. “If we had not been in a sound financial position here in the fiscal court, the county would have really suffered.”
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson informed the court about emergency housing for flood victims.
“As of October 31, 12 of the 18 travel trailer units are filled, 1 is ready and available now and they should have the other 5 ready by the end of this week,” Jackson said. “There have been 1,751 people registered through FEMA and they’re averaging 11 people daily at the DRC.”
Jackson said that through the individual housing program, there has been 563 people helped at $3.766 million which is an average of $6,690.64 and 466 people helped at over $3 million for an average of $7,290.20 for other needs in Pike County.
The next regular meeting of the fiscal court is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 15.