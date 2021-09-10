During the Sept. 7 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the members discussed the upcoming Halloween trick-or-treat.
“I’ve been contacted by Pikeville City Manager Phillip Elswick regarding trick-or-treat this year,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “The city is going to have trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 28 and they want to do Nightmare on Main on Saturday, Oct. 30.”
“I don’t have a problem with setting trick-or-treat on Oct. 28,” Jones said. “You remember that last year we canceled traditional trick-or-treat due to the COVID pandemic.”
Judge Jones did express concerns regarding the current outbreak of COVID and the Delta variant currently prevalent in the area.
“At this point in time I think it’s far off enough to go ahead and set a date,” Jones said. “If this surge is still going strong I would not hesitate to make an executive order to cancel trick-or-treat.
“I’m concerned that we’re seeing more kids and people dying from this virus,” Jones said. “The numbers keep going up and if they continue to go up, I will take the necessary action to delay or cancel trick-or-treat but for right now, we can go ahead and set Thursday, Oct. 28 as trick-or-treat subject to changes caused by the pandemic.”
The motion was passed unanimously by the court.