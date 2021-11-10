Senior citizens who attend the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center will have a new facility soon.
During the Pike County Fiscal Court special meeting Nov. 5, a lease was finally approved between the City of Pikeville and the fiscal court.
The lease had a couple of minor issues on which the fiscal court had questions which resulted in delays as the county worked with the city to resolve those issues.
The current center has been closed for nearly two years because of COVID-19 and ground subsidence which caused the center to be deemed unsafe for occupancy due to the structural problems.
To correct the many issues plaguing the current location the cost was estimated to cost anywhere between $500,000 to nearly $1 million.
The county began an extensive search for a new location.
The City of Pikeville offered the county a community building behind the walking track at Bob Amos Park for a new senior citizens center.
“The building wasn’t designed to be a senior citizens center but with some modest renovations and addition, it would be a good location,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
Officials are looking at building a 30-foot expansion onto the current structure to provide the needed space for the senior citizens.
Jones has previously said as far as equipping the new center will come from equipment currently in the old location such as tables, chairs, office equipment and the commercial grade kitchen equipment which will save the county money.
“I want to commend and thank Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, the city commissioners along with City Manager Phillip Elswick for their efforts in this project,” Jones said. “Obviously this will go a long way in making sure we have a senior citizens center in the city of Pikeville.
“It was a big surprise when we started to see the structural problems that had developed at the old senior citizens center building,” Jones said. “And we had no choice but to shut down the building and it will have to be torn down.
“This new site at Bob Amos will, in my opinion, be better for senior citizens with the walking track there and picnic shelter,” Jones explained. “There will be a lot more things for the seniors to do when the weather is good and it will help impact the senior citizens program to generate more revenue because of those activities.”
Jones also commended County Commissioner Ronnie Robertson for his determination to find the right location for the center.
“He (Robertson) was out looking for a location and at times we both would look at facilities because this was a major concern,” Jones said. “Commissioner Robertson played a big role in making this happen.”
The next step in the process is to select an architect to draw up the plans for the expansion then after getting the plans, to put the project out for bid for a contractor to construct the addition.
The court voted unanimously to accept the lease.
The new center may open by summer of 2022.