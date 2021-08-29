A split vote was held regarding the purchase of dump trucks due to the amount of the expenditure compared to the amount remaining in the road department budget.
Just slightly over one month since the 2021-2022 budget went into effect July 1, the county road department and its capital equipment fund is running low.
After purchasing several pieces of equipment recently, County Purchasing Director Greg Fannin came before the court during its Aug. 17 regular meeting to seek approval to purchase five dump trucks fully equipped with beds at a discounted price of $540,470 for all five Peterbilt trucks from a dealer near Nashville, Tennesee, that has the trucks in stock.
“Trucks are a big commodity right now,” Fannin told the court. “For them to even have them in stock is very unusual as there is normally a 6 month up to a year waiting period.”
While members of the court acknowledged the price was good on the trucks, Pike Judge-Executive Ray JOnes brought up a glaring problem.
“That’s a good price but the problem is you only have about $300,000 left in the budget,” Jones pointed out. “If you purchase three of these trucks, your budget is exhausted.”
On the initial vote to purchase four of the trucks at $434,852 including freight, the vote failed with commissioners Brian Booth and Ronnie Robertson voting to approve the purchase and Commissioner Jason Tackett and Judge Jones voting against the measure.
The issue was then laid aside for reconsideration after the court went into executive session for personnel issues.
Following the executive session, County Treasurer Frankie Stacy informed the court that in October he would be doing a budget amendment at which time he would be looking at the surplus carry over and that would cover the fourth truck.
“But that surplus carry over is basically our rainy day fund,” Jones said. “But that’s just my own opinion.”
On second vote, the motion was approved unanimously, with reservation expressed by Jones.
“I bite my tongue and vote yes to this,” Jones said. “I still think we need to stick with the budget we agreed on.”