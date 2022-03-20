Pike County voters will have new voting machines in time for this year’s general election in November.
Greg Fannin, purchasing director for the county, informed the court of a bid opening conducted on March 2 on bid package number 02-2022 for voting equipment.
“This was a very difficult bid package process and I want to thank Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor and the Pike County board of elections for their assistance on this issue,” Fannin said. “This bid package was difficult because of the amount of detailed information required.”
Fannin explained that the bid package was to cover an eight-year life cycle for the cost of equipment and the elections along with maintenance.
“We had two bidders on the package,” Fannin said. “There are two companies that are certified in the state of Kentucky to sell election equipment and those are Election Systems and Software from Omaha, Nebraska and Harp Enterprises in Lexington, Kentucky.”
The total bid from Election Systems and Software was $768,915 while Harp Enterprises’ bid was for $593,354 after a calculating error was discovered.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones also informed the court that the county will be reimbursed $125,000 from the federal Helping America Vote act.
Taylor told the court that the state is now looking at possibly reimbursing the county for the remaining cost but that hasn’t been approved at this time in Frankfort.
The county will not receive the new machines in time for the May primary election, but they will be available for use in the November 2022 general election.
Based on the eight-year agreement, the new machines will be in operation through the 2030 primary election.
The court voted unanimously to award the bid to Harp Enterprises.