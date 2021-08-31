Pike County saw an increase in confirmed COVID deaths, as well as hospitalizations and active cases, over the weekend, and local health officials are continuing to urge the public to get vaccinated to protect against the worst impacts of the virus.
As of press time Aug. 30, Pike County’s number of deaths from COVID-19 had increased from 114 to 125 Pike County residents, which is an increase of 11 confirmed deaths. These latest 11 deaths were confirmed at the state level last week, though they may have occurred in prior weeks.
In addition, as of press time Aug. 30, Pike County had 86 patients in its two hospitals, with 16 patients in the ICU and 12 on mechanical ventilation. Total ICU occupancy is at 90 percent, and
ventilator occupancy is at 49 percent.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that unvaccinated patients make up the majority of all COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths in Pike County’s hospitals.
“At the local, state, and national level, the data clearly supports the fact that most hospitalizations and deaths reported are from the unvaccinated,” Riley said.
Pike County’s number of active cases has surged exponentially in the past six weeks. Around July 19, the county saw 78 new cases, and that number increased to 637 cases reported around Aug. 23. Then, as of press time Aug. 30, that number has increased to 949 active cases.
In the last seven days, the county saw 634 newly reported cases of COVID-19, which reflects a Daily Incidence Rate of 156.5 cases per 100,000 population. This is one of the county’s highest Daily Incidence Rates since the start of the pandemic and reflects a critical level of virus spreading within the county.
“Whether or not we are in the peak of the surge, we do not know, and we do not know when the numbers will begin to decline,” Riley said.
The two highest demographics of Pike County’s total cases are children ages 0-19 (1,440 total cases) and people in their 20s (1,209 cases). Then, people in their 40s and 50s made up the next two largest case demographics, with 1,137 cases and 1,133 cases reported, respectively.
Of Pike County’s total number of cases, 995 were reported in people in their 30s and 957 have been reported in people in their 60s.
Riley, once again, urged everyone to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and others.
“Vaccine supply continues to be sufficient and we encourage those who have not vaccinated to seriously consider the protection that being vaccinated provides,” she said.
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet.
Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines. Also, for more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.