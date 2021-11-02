Although newly-reported COVID-19 cases have decreased in Pike County, the number of Pike residents who have died from COVID-19 increased by more than 30 in the month of October.
As of Oct. 31, there were 181 confirmed COVID-related deaths in Pike County, and there were about 30 deaths that were pending confirmation from a state review committee as being caused by the virus. The number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in Pike County increased over the month of October — from 142 confirmed deaths on Sept. 30 to 181 confirmed deaths on Oct. 31, which is an increase of 39 new confirmed deaths within the month.
The age demographics of the Pike County residents who have died from COVID-19 range from 20s to 90s, per the Pike County Health Department.
Meanwhile, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the county is seeing a positive trend in its weekly number of newly reported cases.
“The new cases are decreasing more rapidly than they were a couple of weeks ago,” Riley said.
As of Oct. 31, Pike County had 207 reported active cases of COVID-19. During the week of Oct. 25-31, there were 122 newly reported cases, which is a decrease from the weeks of Oct. 18-24 (149 new cases reported that week) and Oct. 11-17 (217 new cases reported that week).
However, despite the decline in new cases, Pike County is still in the “red” zone of the state’s COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate map. This is because its transmission rate is still considered high, with an average number of 31.4 new cases reported per 100,000 population, as of Oct. 31, according to Kentucky’s official COVID-19 information website.
The trend of new cases decreasing has continued across the state of Kentucky, in addition to Pike County. On Oct. 25, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s vaccination rate, as well as the state’s declining test positivity rate and number of new cases. As of Oct. 31, Kentucky’s positivity rate was 5.08 percent.
“We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” Beshear said. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”
In Kentucky, between March 1 to Oct. 20, 84.5 percent of COVID-19 cases, 91.6 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 82.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals or those who were partially vaccinated, according to Kentucky’s official COVID-19 information website. To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
The Pike County Health Department also offers influenza and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in or appointment basis. Walk-ins are accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606)509-5500. The health department is located at 119 West River Drive, Pikeville.
Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.