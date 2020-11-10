The Pike County Health Department has reported a surge of new COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations, as of presstime Nov. 9, and it has launched a new social media campaign to help reduce the spread of the virus before the holidays.
The county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 1,275. Of those total cases, 385 are considered active, with 129 of those active cases being associated with a long-term care facility. 878 people are considered recovered, and 12 people have died from the virus so far.
As of Nov. 9, there are 38 Pike County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 19 of those cases being associated with long-term care facilities. This is an increase of seven hospitalizations since presstime on Nov. 5. There are 69 total patients being treated for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that there were 190 newly-reported cases of COVID-19 in the county from Monday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Nov. 8. Pike County is considered in the critical, or red, level of the Kentucky Daily Incidence Rate, with 46.9 cases per 100,000 population, as of presstime Nov. 9.
Regarding hospitalizations, Riley said that 45 percent of the available ventilators and 98 percent of the available ICU units in Pike County’s hospitals are currently in use, as of Nov. 9.
“We’ve seen an uptick in case growth, an uptick in positivity rate, an uptick in daily incident rate, an uptick in hospitalizations (and) ICU occupancy,” Riley said. “Ventilator occupancy is equal to where it was last week, but all other metrics that I watch on a weekly basis have increased.”
If this trend continues, Riley said, she and other health officials are concerned about the impact it could have on the healthcare system.
“Our main concern is that the healthcare system would be overburdened and you would not have available resources to treat those who would need treatment,” Riley said. “We wouldn’t want to see the burden impact the ability to treat non-COVID patients. That’s the purpose of ‘flattening the curve.’ It’s to provide our healthcare system the ability to manage COVID and non-COVID patients.”
This week, the Pike County Health Department has launched a new social media campaign called “606 Knows the Fix!” The campaign is aimed at reminding and encouraging Pike County residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the winter in order to help reduce the spread before the holiday season.
The campaign will center on sharing a variety of messages throughout the winter season, and this week’s message is, “Mask It, Don’t Pass It,” which is aimed at reminding Pike County residents to wear a mask whenever they are around other people. Riley said that the PCHD will work with schools and organizations in the community in order to help share the campaign and its messages.
“We’re going to be talking a lot about several steps that all goes back to the 5-C Plan,” Riley said, referring to the county’s 5-C Plan of Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain and Civic Duty. “The number one thing that we’re asking this week is wear your mask. Have your mask on, social distance, wash your hands and clean high-touch traffic areas frequently. We do know what the fix is and it’s a simple fix to turn these numbers around.”
Riley emphasized how if Pike County residents follow precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus, then the numbers of new COVID-19 cases will be able to reduce by Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
“Our actions today and this week will dictate where our numbers will be and where our community will be with the COVID-19 spread during the Thanksgiving holiday,” Riley said. “What I would like to see more than anything is that we follow the 5-C Plan, that we increase our compliance, we take the steps that we know are necessary to decrease our numbers and that we have an ability to have a safer Thanksgiving holiday.”
The local COVID-19 data provided is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.