The Pike County Health Department has reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases and a stagnant high rate of hospitalizations.
As of presstime Jan. 28, Pike County’s total number of cases was 4,502, with 1,112 of those being active cases. 3,351 people were considered recovered, and 39 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Over the last seven days, there were 312-newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, which equates to about 44.6 new cases reported each day. With that seven-day total of new cases, the Daily Incident Rate would be 77 cases per day per 100,000 population, which is still high for the county.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the number of new cases in Pike County has seen a decline this week.
“We’re down to 312,” Riley said. “That’s still high because what’s considered critical is 25 cases per day per 100,000, and we’re in the 70s. We’re still very high, but that is showing a decline in numbers.”
Despite that decline in new cases, Pike County has continued to see high rates of patients needing ICU and ventilators in the county’s hospitals.
As of Jan. 27, there were 65 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, and 40 of them were Pike County residents. Of those 65 total patients, 28 were in the ICU, with 18 of those 28 ICU patients requiring ventilators. The ICU occupancy rate was at 94 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate was at 53 percent.
Riley explained why the rates of hospitalizations, ICU occupancy and ventilator tend to be delayed about a week after a surge of new cases.
“That’s all due to that incubation period for the virus, which is that two to 14 days. Once you’re diagnosed or you’re presenting symptoms, usually a week to 10 days, a certain percentage of the population will require hospitalization,” Riley said. “But that’s all delayed. If you’re diagnosed today, it’s seven to 10 days later that you may need a hospital bed or an ICU bed. Therefore, there will always be a lag in current cases and where the hospitalizations and ICU occupancy will head. This week’s story will tell next week’s ICU story. While our numbers are going down, that story will be told in the ICU a week from now or two weeks from now.”
Regarding vaccinations, Riley said the county is continuing to vaccinate those who are 70 years old or older, primarily through the Pikeville Medical Center at, pmcvaccine.com. The Pike County Health Department is focusing on administering booster doses to patients who received their first shots in the last four weeks.
Riley said that she is expecting to receive information in the coming days regarding registration for Phase 1c, which includes Kentuckians who are 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers. Registration has not started yet for Phase 1c, but those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b can receive their vaccinations if they have not already done so.
“Forthcoming information is expected regarding registration and information for the 1c phase category, which will be the largest category of all the phases. That phase will take months, but all information that I’ve received indicates that 1c will be launched very soon,” Riley said. “The governor has announced that some sites in the state will be ready as early as Feb. 1, but 1c for our community is anticipated to be launched early in February. I’m waiting on more information regarding registration, location and more logistical information. As soon as I have that information, I will share it with the public.”
All Kentuckians 70 years old or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and they are highly encouraged to visit, pmcvaccine.com, to register for vaccinations. All Phase 1a healthcare personnel, as well as Phase 1b K-12 school personnel, are also highly encouraged to visit, pmcvaccine.com, in order to register for a vaccination, if they have not done so already.
According to PMC, the number of vaccines they receive from the state is a limited weekly allocation, and vaccinations will be scheduled and administered based on the order they receive them. Depending on the number of requests, it may take a few weeks before patients are scheduled for an appointment time.
The vaccination phases consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group. The state’s plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed.
For more information on the CDC’s “high-risk” groups, visit, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/need-to-know.html. Any and all information and updates from the Pike County Health Department can also be found at, www.pikecountyhealth.com, or the “Pike County Health Department” Facebook and Twitter accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.