This week, the Pike County Health Department reported that five more Pike residents have been confirmed dead from COVID-19, and the numbers of hospitalizations and reported active cases have continued to surge.
On Sept. 6, PCHD shared that five additional residents of Pike County have died from COVID-19, making 130 Pike County residents who have died from COVID-19 so far.
In addition, PCHD reported that, as of Sept. 6, the county had 1,197 reported active cases of COVID-19, which accounts for nearly 14 percent of the county’s 8,602 total cases, which have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The Daily Incidence Rate in the county still remains critically high. On Sept. 6, there were 561 new cases reported in the previous seven days, which makes 138.5 cases per day when normalized to 100,000 population.
Pikeville Medical Center also reported on Sept. 9 that there were 109 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 109 patients, 92 were unvaccinated, and only 17 patients were fully vaccinated. PMC reported that 30 patients were in the ICU, with 27 of those patients being unvaccinated and only three patients being fully vaccinated. In addition, PMC reported that 19 patients required mechanical ventilation.
Also, as of Sept. 8, ARH reported that there were 206 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in all of its hospitals across the region. Of the 206 patients, 199 were
unvaccinated and only seven were fully vaccinated.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Sept. 7 that Kentucky saw more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in just four days, as well as a record number of new COVID-19 cases in one week, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, with 30,680 cases. This surpassed the last record-high week of new cases, which was the week before.
“We continue to see more cases than is safe by any means,” Beshear said. “The bad news is we had the worst week ever last week. Our hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink. If we have one bad week, we can very quickly run out of ICU beds.”
As of Sept. 7, Kentucky’s positivity rate was 13.74 percent, which reflects a high rate of infection spreading within the state. There were 2,353 total hospitalizations across the state, with 661 patients in the ICU and 433 patients on ventilators.
The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. This means that a patient receives both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or receives the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, and waits two weeks before engaging in normal social activities in order to maintain the vaccine’s high effectiveness.
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing.
If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.