The Pike County Health Department will start administering booster shots this week, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained high, despite a noticeable recent decline in new cases, among other updates.
Vaccinations
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that, last week, the county finished administering the first vaccinations to K-12 school personnel, to those who requested the vaccine. The Pike County Health Department will begin to administer their first booster shots to the first wave of first responders and healthcare workers who received their first vaccines during Phase 1a. She said that Pikeville Medical Center is currently focusing on vaccinating those who are 70 years or older and they will likely administer booster shots as well to Phase 1a healthcare workers. She noted that Pikeville Medical Center and Tug Valley ARH have had booster shots for about one week, but this will be the health department’s first booster shots.
“We’re still working the 1b category in Pike County, and the health department is addressing our very first booster shots this week,” Riley said. “We’re waiting on more information regarding the 1c category, and we will be communicating that to the public how to register and where to register. There will be information coming about that very soon.”
The registration process for Phase 1c has not been announced yet. Because of this, the public
currently cannot sign up and register to receive a vaccine yet if they are eligible for Phase 1c. Phase 1c includes Kentuckians who are 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers.
Riley reminded the public that it is still critically important to continue wearing a mask and social distancing, despite the ongoing vaccinations, due to the facts that the vaccination require a period of time, about one or two weeks, to reach the full immunity, and experts are still researching whether the vaccine sterilizes the virus or still allows it to be spread, even when the person has received it.
“It’s critically important that we continue to wear our masks and social distance, even with a small percentage but still a percentage of our population vaccinated and receiving the first vaccination. There is a very finite group that has received their booster shots,” Riley said. “While we’ve made good progress with our vaccinations, the number is still very low — at best, about 13 to 15 percent of our population has received the initial vaccination. It’s critically important to wear a mask when around other people outside of your household, to practice social distancing and to wash your hands.”
Now, all Kentuckians 70 years old or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and they are highly encouraged to visit, pmcvaccine.com, to register for vaccinations. All Phase 1a healthcare personnel, as well as Phase 1b K-12 school personnel, are also highly encouraged to visit, pmcvaccine.com, in order to register for a vaccination, if they have not done so already.
According to PMC, the number of vaccines they receive from the state is a limited weekly allocation, and vaccinations will be scheduled and administered based on the order they receive them. Depending on the number of requests, it may take a few weeks before patients are scheduled for an appointment time.
The vaccination phases consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group. The state’s plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To register for the vaccine for Kentuckians 70 years old or older, visit, pmcvaccine.com. For more information on the CDC’s “high-risk” groups, visit, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/need-to-know.html. Any and all information and updates from the Pike County Health Department can also be found at, www.pikecountyhealth.com, or the “Pike County Health Department” Facebook and Twitter accounts.
COVID-19 case update
As of presstime Jan. 25, Pike County’s total number of cases was 4,479, with 1,156 of those being active cases. 3,284 people were considered recovered, and 39 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far. Over the last seven days, there were 331 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, which equates to about 47.3 new cases reported each day.
Riley noted that, with that seven-day total of new cases, the Daily Incident Rate would be 81.7 cases per 100,000 population, which is still high for the county. However, she said that the county’s seven-day total of new cases has not been that low since before Christmas, and there has been a consistent decline in the number of new cases in the past week that “looks promising.”
“We’re definitely Italy seeing what I feel could be the beginning of a decline. It’s very promising that we saw some bouncing in the numbers last weekend — it dropped to 30 two days in a row, then it jumped back up into the 50s, and on Jan. 20, we even had a day when it shot up into the 60s. But now it’s steadily been going down. We had 36 (new cases) on Saturday (Jan. 23) and 26 on Sunday (Jan. 24).”
However, Riley emphasized how there is still a concerning trend in the county’s COVID-19 cases. Although the number of new cases has steadily declined in recent days, the number of patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 and have needed ICU beds or ventilators has remained high. She explained how the rates of hospitalizations and ICU and ventilator occupancy have steadily increased over time since the county’s highest single day of new cases, Jan. 7 with 92 cases reported that day, and the seven-day total number of cases that week, which was about 443.
“We’re inevitably seeing the aftermath of those cases now with our hospitalizations, our ICU (occupancy) and our ventilator (occupancy),” Riley said.
As of Jan. 25, there were 64 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, and 35 of them are Pike County residents. Of those 64 total patients, 28 were in the ICU, with 18 of those 28 ICU patients requiring ventilators. The ICU occupancy rate is at 94 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate is at 53 percent.
“What we’re seeing is still a steady high number of occupancy for ICU and ventilator, but new cases are starting to go down,” Riley said.
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
