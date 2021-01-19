The Pike County Health Department is reporting a slight decrease in newly reported cases of COVID-19, possibly signaling an end to the post-holiday surge.
As of presstime Jan. 18, Pike County’s total number of cases was 4,055, with 748 of those being active cases. 3,269 people were considered recovered, and 38 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far. Over the last seven days, there were 351 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pike County, which is a decline from previous weeks.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley noted that the number of daily cases has decreased in recent days to about 30 cases per day, compared to the 60-70 new cases reported each day in previous weeks this month. Although the decline has only taken place within the last two days, Riley said she feels hopeful that this may be a sign of a slowing down of the newest post-holiday surge. In the month of January, Riley said, there have been 954 cases reported so far.
“The good news is that we’re seeing a decline in daily numbers over the last couple of days, and I’m hopeful that it indicates that we may be seeing a plateau and a decline in the recent surge,” Riley said. “It’s only been two days in which we’ve seen a decline, but those two days lowers our seven-day rolling average and hopefully it’s the beginning of a decline in cases. And with the launch of vaccinations, Moderna and Pfizer, hopefully we’re on our way to the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”
The most recent hospital data was unavailable as of presstime Jan. 18, but Riley made a note about ICU and ventilator occupancy, which she said could increase, despite the current decrease in newly reported cases.
“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a surge in cases post-holiday,” Riley said. “We may see an increase in ICU and ventilator occupancy, before we see a decline, because those indicators lag behind new cases. We see new cases, and a few weeks later, we usually see an increase in hospitalizations and ICU and ventilator occupancy.”
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.