Local health officials have reported that, although new cases of COVID-19 are beginning to plateau in Pike County, more deaths have been confirmed in recent weeks as being caused by COVID-19.
As of Oct. 6, Pike County saw 467 active COVID-19 cases and 150 COVID-related deaths, as well as 9,526 patients considered recovered in total since the start of the pandemic. The county’s total number of reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 10,143.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley reported that there has been a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases, but the seven-day rolling average has started to plateau over the past couple of weeks, with the most immediate seven-day rolling average bringing 258 newly reported cases of COVID-19, which translates to a daily incident rate of 63.7 new cases per 100,000 population.
In comparison, though, from one month earlier, the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 saw 549 new cases, which was a daily incident rate of 135.5 new cases when normalized to 100,000 population.
“We cut the numbers by more than half. So, we are seeing a steady decline. However, I will continue to say what I have said for several weeks, and that is we have plateaued,” Riley said. “Our raw (seven-day) average is 36.9. I would like to see that lower. That’s about where we were last January. It’s certainly lower than we were at the peak of the winter surge, but even when our numbers were relatively high during the winter surge, it’s about comparable to where we are right now.”
As of Oct. 6-7, Pike County had 56 patients hospitalized from COVID-19 in total, and 26 of those patients were Pike County residents. Of the 56 total patients hospitalized, 16 required ICU and 14 required mechanical ventilation. In addition, as of Oct. 6-7, the county’s total ICU occupancy rate was at 79 percent and the county’s ventilator occupancy rate was at 49 percent.
In addition, since Sept. 24, Pike County has seen eight additional confirmed COVID-related deaths, and the death toll has increased from 142 to 150 deaths. Riley added there are currently 40 Pike County deaths that are pending confirmation from a state review committee as being caused by COVID-19.
Regarding vaccinations, Pike County’s rate of fully vaccinated people is 52.31 percent, with 30,276 people in the county being reported as having been vaccinated, per Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.
The state, as a whole, has 61 percent of the population vaccinated, or nearly 4.47 million Kentuckians vaccinated. However, to reach herd immunity, 70-80 percent of the population must be vaccinated. The county with the highest vaccination rate is Woodford, with 78 percent of its population vaccinated, while the counties with the lowest vaccination rate are Spencer and Christian, with 33 percent.
Riley said that Pike County’s 52.31 percent is not enough to achieve herd immunity.
“We’re just not where we need to be yet,” Riley said.
Third shot vs. booster shot
Regarding vaccinations, it is important to know the difference between a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer booster shot. The booster shot is not the same as a third shot of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Per John Hopkins Medicine, a booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine that is given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Typically, a patient would receive a booster shot after the immunity from the initial dose(s) naturally starts to wane. The booster is intended to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer, and patients are recommended to take the booster six months or longer after their second shot.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has shared details on which populations are recommended to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, as well as a third shot, per federal health guidelines and recommendations. The following Kentuckians who received a Pfizer vaccine series are recommended to get a booster shot six months after their second shot:
• Individuals 65 years old or older;
• Those living in a long-term care facility;
• People who are 18-64 years old who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 infection — examples of these include diabetes, heart, kidney or lung disease, or a BMI greater than 25; or
• People 18-64 years old who are likely to get exposed at their place of work — examples of high-risk work environments include health care and education.
Meanwhile, a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is identical to the first two doses and it should be received at least 28 days after the first two doses of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). The third dose can help protect people with weakened immune systems who did not have a strong enough response to the first two doses of one of the vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna). The FDA has authorized, and the CDC recommends, that those with certain medical conditions that suppress the immune system get a third dose of the same brand of COVID-19 vaccine that they initially received, according to John Hopkins Medicine.
Immunocompromised individuals — like people undergoing cancer treatment or who are taking a high dose of an immunosuppressant — are recommended to receive a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after the second shot.
For those who received the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, no booster dose is recommended at this time.
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
In addition, the Pike County Health Department offers influenza and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in or appointment basis. Walk-ins are accepted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call, (606)509-5500.
Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing.
If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.