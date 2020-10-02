To help prepare the public for the upcoming flu season, the Pike County Health Department will begin offering drive-through flu vaccines starting Oct. 2, and every following week.
This year, the PCHD will offer curbside and drive-through flu vaccines for the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday every week. On Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the PCHD will have a designated “fast pass” time for the public to receive a drive-through flu shot without any potentially longer wait times.
The public is encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccine, and they will be able to drive up to the health department building and receive their flu vaccine from their vehicles.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley expressed the importance of getting a flu vaccine this year, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine, she said, can help reduce influenza-like illnesses, hospitalizations and death, and they are recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.
“This year’s influenza season is upon us and will be more challenging than ever with COVID-19 circulating in our community,” Riley said. “Both viruses have similar symptoms and can cause poor outcomes for certain demographics. However, we do have an influenza vaccine and it is available now. While it doesn’t protect against COVID-19, it is the best defense to prepare ourselves for the upcoming flu season.”
Vaccinations are recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older. The vaccines will be available at the Pike County Health Department at 119 River Drive in Pikeville. Call, (606)-509-5500, to schedule an appointment.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Both illnesses can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms to severe symptoms.
Common symptoms that they share include: fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache and vomiting or diarrhea, though that is more common in children.
COVID-19, however, is different from the flu in that a common symptom of the virus is a change in or loss of taste or smell. COVID-19 is also more contagious than the flu in certain populations and age groups, and it can quickly spread to a lot more people than the flu as time progresses, according to the CDC.
Symptoms for COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
The primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others, according to the CDC.
To protect against COVID-19, Tammy Riley also encouraged Pike County residents to follow the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.
According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, clean their hands and frequently-touched surfaces, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home.
