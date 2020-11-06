The Pike County Health Department has reported a spike in active cases of COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, as of presstime Nov. 5.
The county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 1,174. Of those total cases, 324 are considered active, with 147 of those active cases being associated with a long-term care facility. 838 people are considered recovered, and 12 people have died from the virus so far.
There are 31 Pike County residents currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 18 of those cases being associated with long-term care facilities. This is an increase of 10 hospitalizations since presstime on Nov. 2.
PCHD issued a statement, emphasizing the continued importance for the public to practice the 5-C Plan (Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain and Civic Duty), practice social distancing, wear a mask when around other people and practice frequent hand-washing.
“Our most vulnerable have been impacted, and the Pike County Health Department continues to implore the public to social distance and wear a mask while around others outside your household. We are also asking the community to follow the red zone guidance.”
PCHD has also asked for Pike County to follow the red zone guidance provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear. The recommendations have been provided for counties that are considered “red” on the state’s Incident Rate Map in order to help reduce the spread of the virus. The Incident Rate Map is used to determine the spread of COVID-19 in each county, and red means that the level of spread in the county is critical, with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.
As of Nov. 4, Pike County is currently in the red, with 33.8 cases per 100,000 population. Several other counties in Eastern Kentucky are also in the red, including Breathitt (27.1 cases), Floyd (58.6), Harlan (32.4), Johnson (68.2), Knott (32.8), Leslie (28.9), Magoffin (57.6), Martin (48.5) and Perry (37.2), according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The local COVID-19 data provided is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
