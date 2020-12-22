The Pike County Health Department is reporting a plateau of new COVID-19 cases, with three additional deaths, and is urging the public to continue wearing masks while vaccinations begin to “ramp up.”
As of presstime Dec. 21, the county’s total number of cases was 2,712, with 761 of those being active cases, and 1,918 people were considered recovered. 33 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far, which is an increase of three additional deaths.
Additionally, there were 57 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 42 of those patients being Pike County residents. Of the 57 patients hospitalized, 21 patients were in ICU, and 10 patients were on ventilators. ICU occupancy, or the percentage of ICU units currently being occupied, was at 68 percent, and ventilator occupancy was at 35 percent.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that those occupancy percentages are lower than they were in previous weeks, but there are still signs of a possible increase in hospitalizations and ICU and ventilator occupancy, which she is watching closely.
“Some of this is due to a recent plateau in numbers that we’ve had,” Riley said. “However, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen the beginning of a new incline or increase in numbers so I’m watching ICU and ventilator occupancy very carefully to ensure that those numbers don’t follow the increase in new cases over the last couple of weeks.”
Over the last seven days, as of Dec. 21, the PCHD has reported 288 new cases, which Riley said is a slight decrease from the previous week. She noted that the PCHD has not seen an exponential growth in new cases following the Thanksgiving holiday as they expected, but they have not seen numbers decrease.
“Overall, we did not see the surge in cases that we anticipated after Thanksgiving. Numbers did not decrease, but we didn’t see an exponential growth,” Riley said. “But we were already at a very high level with hospitalizations and new cases, so those numbers were already at a very high level prior to Thanksgiving, and that’s one of the reasons why Public Health was so concerned. We were already at this high level, and a surge would have been devastating at that time. A surge did not occur. However, we’re not seeing a rapid decrease in numbers. We’ve plateaued at a very high level.”
Regarding vaccines, Riley said that PCHD is working to “ramp up” vaccinations to the community, but she warned the community that it will take time to get the process going smoothly, due to the time that it will take to receive and distribute the vaccines, in addition to administering them to the various populations of the community.
“We are very rapidly planning our processes and organizing the implementation of the vaccine campaign,” Riley said. “Pikeville Medical Center received their first shipment from Pfizer. They had the ability to store, logistically, the Pfizer vaccines. Public Health anticipates to receive Moderna very soon. We will be focusing on first responders, and the hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, will focus on frontline healthcare workers. Simultaneously, through the federal government, Walgreens and CVS will focus on long-term care facilities, and that should be happening this week.”
Regarding the phasing of the vaccinations, Riley said that the Pike County Health Department, local healthcare providers and hospitals are using the vaccination phases that have been recommended by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Riley explained why the public is still urged to continue wearing masks while the vaccinations are being distributed and administered. First, she said, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an additional booster shot, which takes place 21 days and 28 days after the initial shots, respectively.
“You only get approximately 50 percent efficacy after the first vaccine, and it’s that 94-95 percent efficacy that occurs after the second vaccine,” Riley said.
She explained that the vaccines are still being studied in terms of how they continue to transmit the virus or if they sterilize the virus and keep it from spreading after the person is inoculated.
“There’s much we don’t know about the vaccine that we’re still being studied, and one is whether the vaccine creates sterilization of the virus — In other words, we don’t get sick and we’re not transmitting — or is it only protecting us from getting sick but we can still be infected and be carriers and spreading,” Riley said. “That is still to be determined.”
Lastly, she added that it is currently influenza season, and the masks help prevent the spread of influenza, in addition to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Also, we have influenza floating around, and we wouldn’t want to spread influenza in the midst of a global pandemic,” Riley said. “There are several very good reasons why Public Health is imploring the public to continue, even if they have received that first vaccine. If you’re a frontline hospital worker and you’ve received your vaccine, we are asking everyone to continue to wear their masks, social distance, wash their hands frequently.”
Regarding this holiday season, Riley urged the public to continue taking precautions against the virus. One of the main recommendations she gave for the holidays was for people to not gather in multi-generational gatherings because those gatherings allow the virus to spread between groups of people.
“I would encourage residents of Pike County to continue to follow the winter guidance, which follows suit with the fall guidance, and to not have multi-generational family gatherings,” Riley said. “If we can get through the Christmas holiday and not see a surge, similar to what occurred after Thanksgiving, we could get to safe place where vaccination will be widely available and protect our community.”
The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Anyone of any age can contract the virus. However, older adults and people who are immunocompromised or who have severe underlying medical conditions — including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, obesity, asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease and liver disease — have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
