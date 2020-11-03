The Pike County Health Department reported a spike in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, with many being reported in long-term care facilities, as of presstime Nov. 2.
The county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 1,103, as of presstime Nov. 2. Of those total cases, 294 are considered active and 797 people are considered recovered. 12 people have now died from the virus so far, an increase of eight people since the department’s report of four deceased last week.
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the fifth death in Pike County on Oct. 30 to be a 69 year-old man, and the PCHD is currently working to confirm the demographic information of the following seven patients who recently died. The county’s mortality rate has increased to 1.09 percent, and the county’s daily incident rate is currently 38 cases per 100,000 population, as of presstime Nov. 2.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also spiked, with 21 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 73 patients hospitalized so far since the start of the pandemic.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that seven of the county’s 12 deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities, and three facilities are currently experiencing spikes in reported cases. She said that 111 of the 294 active cases are from long-term care facilities, including staff and residents, and hospitalizations are expected to increase.
“Seven of the 12 deaths are long-term care associated, and what we know about that demographic is that they’re not mobile. They’re not integrated into the activities of the community. We took the virus to them,” Riley said. “They didn’t go out into the community and get the virus. Community spread impacts our most vulnerable, and that’s what we’re experiencing currently. We’re seeing our most vulnerable be impacted by the community spread of the virus.”
Riley noted, though, that there was a decline in the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 last weekend, and she said 62 percent of the county’s active cases are from outside the long-term care facilities.
“The majority of our cases are still connected to active individuals in the community,” Riley said.
She emphasized how important it is for people to continue wearing a mask when in public, continue social distancing and continue frequent hand-washing.
“As a public health official, I implore individuals to follow public health guidance, which is based from science, and we seek guidance from experts in the field and continue to implore the general public to follow the basic guidance, which includes the 5-C Plan,” Riley said, referring to the county’s 5-C Plan that includes Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain and Civic Duty.
The data provided is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about the county’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Although older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, seem to be at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, anyone at any age can contract the virus.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
