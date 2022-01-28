Pike County’s omicron surge of new COVID-19 cases has surpassed any previous surge the county has faced during the pandemic so far.
As of press time Jan. 27, Pike County had 1,913 confirmed active cases. Also, the county has seen 235 COVID-related deaths, 13,001 people considered “recovered” and 15,149 total cases reported since the start of the pandemic. These figures reflect a 1.6 percent mortality rate for Pike County, which is greater than the nationwide mortality rate of 1.2 percent, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine.
The county also has a 35.82 percent positivity rate, which is its highest positivity rate to date during the pandemic and is slightly higher than the state’s positivity rate of 32.44 percent.
“That is an outstanding number, for sure, and it also reflects, not surprisingly, a 13 percent case growth over the previous two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. “I can’t stress this enough: These are confirmed cases that are reportable to public health. We know that there are significant numbers of home tests that are not reported to public health. We don’t know how many of those tests are being conducted, but we can assume that they would be around a 35 percent positivity rate for those because that’s where the community positivity rate currently falls.”
This latest surge in Pike County, which started around the middle of December 2021, has far exceeded the surges from summer 2021, with the Delta variant, and from winter 2020, with the Alpha variant. So far, the county is averaging about 128.1 new cases reported every day. Jan. 19 was the county’s highest day of new cases reported so far, with 210 new cases reported.
Next week, Riley said, starting on Feb. 1, the Pike County Health Department with partner with Bit Source to deploy a system where they will be able to offer assistance to Pike County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. A link will be provided on the health department’s website (www.pikecountyhealth.com), as well as on its social media pages. Through this link, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be able to request a call from a disease investigator, who will provide them with more information about mitigation, isolation and other important topics related to COVID-19.
If anyone needs assistance with completing the online form or with online access in general, Bit Source will offer a hotline for them to call at, 1-888-287-1227. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through
Friday, starting on Feb. 1.
The omicron surge, officials said, is also causing an increase in hospitalizations. On Monday, there were 57 total hospitalizations in Pike County, with 25 of them being Pike residents.
Although Riley said that she has noticed less disease severity in cases spread from the omicron variant, there have been severe hospitalizations in Pike County over the past two weeks, and she emphasized how the omicron surge could quickly overburden the healthcare system.
“There definitely is less disease severity with omicron. However, when you have a virus impact more individuals in the same amount of time, we still need to be careful to safeguard your healthcare systems for the protection of the community. With more people getting sick in a shorter amount of time, there’s still potential burden for your medical offices, your after-hour urgent care centers and, of course, your hospitals.”
Vaccinations
As with the previous surges, though, the unvaccinated continue to make up the large majority of patients who suffer from severe illness, become hospitalized and even die from the virus. Of the 18 Pike residents hospitalized on Jan. 27, 14 of them were unvaccinated, and four of them were vaccinated. Riley urged the public to get vaccinated and to receive their booster shot.
To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. Anyone 5 years or older can get vaccinated from COVID-19. Also, to best protect yourself against any COVID-19 variants, you are strongly encouraged to receive your booster shot.
Anyone 12 years old or older can receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 years old or older can receive a booster shot of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines. A person should get a booster shot at least five months after the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
If you received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or prior to Aug. 27, 2021, Riley said, you are now due for your booster shot. If you received the single dose of the J&J vaccine on or prior to Nov. 27, 2021, you are now due for your booster shot.
Regarding the booster shot, people may choose a different vaccine as their booster than the one they received as the original one- or two-shot series. If you received the two-shot series of Pfizer, for example, you can choose to get a Moderna or Johnson&Johnson booster shot. This is referred to as “mix and match dosing,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
Along with vaccinations, the CDC recently released updated guidance on what to do if you have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and they show symptoms, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and they have never shown symptoms, then they should isolate themselves for five days from the date they had their test done. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not yet had their booster shot, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
If a person is boosted, or fully vaccinated but not yet booster eligible, and they come in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, they do not need to quarantine they do not have symptoms. They should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days from their last exposure, and they are recommended to get tested for COVID-19 on day five. They should also stay home and get a test if symptoms develop.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.
Per the Kentucky Department for Public Health, if you have misplaced your COVID-19 vaccination card, which is issued by the CDC and is considered your COVID-19 shot record, it cannot be replaced with another card. However, there are several ways to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination. First, you can contact the facility in which you received your COVID-19 vaccine(s) and ask for a printable vaccination record. Also, proof of vaccination may also be printed from the Kentucky Immunization Registry (KYIR). Additional details can be found at, https://bit.ly/3qQJrsY. Please allow three-to-five business days for Immunization Record requests to be fulfilled.
Falsifying a vaccination card is a federal crime. If you are aware of anyone falsifying vaccine cards, please report to the OIG COVID-19 fraud tip line at, https://bit.ly/3t3iBk3.