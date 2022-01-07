Pike County’s COVID-19 cases have started to rapidly increase following the holiday season, and the county’s mortality rate has already exceeded that of the state and the nation, which officials said they feared since the start of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 5, in Pike County, there were 748 reported active COVID-19 cases, 228 confirmed COVID-related deaths, 11,621 people who were considered recovered and 12,597 total cases reported in the county. These 228 Pike County deaths, combined with the total number of reported cases, reflects a 1.81 percent COVID-19 mortality rate. This rate is currently higher than the state’s mortality rate of 1.4 percent and the national mortality rate of 1.5 percent. However, it is slightly lower than the global mortality rate of 1.9 percent.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that she has been concerned about Pike County’s potentially higher mortality rate from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, due to the county’s higher co-morbidity rates.
“If you remember early on, I had talked about our high co-morbidity rates and low health outcome rankings and that I worried about our mortality rates being higher than the state and the nation,” Riley said. “Unfortunately, that has shown to be true. We’re putting that against the global rate, and that includes third-world countries, countries with less sophisticated healthcare systems than we have and countries with older populations than even we have. So, it’s not a good thing.”
In addition, in Kentucky, there is a growing number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the 50-69 age ranges, compared to people older than 70 years old. This comes as the people ages 70-plus have a fully-vaccinated rate of between 78-81 percent, while people ages 50-69 have a fully-vaccinated rate of about 65 percent, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
In the pre-Delta stage of the COVID-19 pandemic (between March 2020 and May 2021), the total deaths in Kentucky encompassed 74 percent of people being 70 years old and older and 24 percent of people ages 50-69. However, following the Delta variant surge (between June 2021 and Dec. 29, 2021), 40 percent of all COVID-related deaths in Kentucky came from people ages 50-69, while 49 percent came from people ages 70-plus.
Riley said this is a clear testament to the effectiveness of vaccinations because these rates show how fewer people died in the 70-plus population since more of them had been fully vaccinated and were more protected against the virus than people ages 50-69.
“That is a reflection of the effectiveness of vaccines because the 70-and-older population was very highly vaccinated, the 50-69 year-old group not as much, so we saw the impact of mortality with COVID on that age population,” Riley said. “I think that sends a clear picture about the effectiveness of vaccines. Also, we saw people who were younger getting sicker with Delta, and those age ranges weren’t as vaccinated so they were going to get sicker.”
Also, Pike County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are starting to increase. As of Jan. 5, Pike County had 62 COVID-related hospitalizations, with 14 of those hospitalized patients being in the ICU and eight patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Riley said she is unsure whether the recent increase in new cases, and now hospitalizations, is a remnant of the Delta variant spreading, the beginning of the surge expected to come from the Omicron variant or a combination of both.
“We’re seeing hospitalizations go up, but we’re not quite seeing that same increase in ICU and ventilator occupancy,” Riley said. “That’s very concerning, considering the mortality rate has grown. Just through the Thanksgiving and holiday season, we’ve seen those numbers go up. So, now with Omicron just now in the beginning stages hitting us, I’m not sure where those numbers are going to peak.”
Pike County’s rate of fully vaccinated individuals is 51 percent, and its rate of individuals who have received one of the two shots is 56.91 percent.
“We’re making some minimal progress,” Riley said.
Vaccine Updates, Information
Riley emphasized to the public that if they received both of their Moderna or Pfizer shots by July 7, 2021, or earlier, they should go ahead and receive their booster shot because it has been longer than six months since the last shot they received. If anyone received a Johnson&Johnson shot in November or earlier, then she highly recommended for them to go ahead and receive their booster shot since it has exceeded two months.
On Monday, Jan. 3, the Federal Drug Administration approved booster shots for children 12-15 years old. However, as of press time Jan. 7, recommendations and guidelines have not yet been released to local and state health officials from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) following this latest approval. Riley said they will provide this information to the public as soon as they receive ACIP’s recommendations.
To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. Anyone 5 years or older can get vaccinated from COVID-19. Also, to best protect yourself against any COVID-19 variants, you are strongly encouraged to receive your booster shot. Anyone 16 years old or older can receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 years old or older can receive a booster shot of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines. A person should get a booster shot at least six months after the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
Regarding the booster shot, people may choose a different vaccine as their booster than the one they received as the original one- or two-shot series. If you received the two-shot series of Pfizer, for example, you can choose to get a Moderna or Johnson&Johnson booster shot. This is referred to as “mix and match dosing,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
Along with vaccinations, the CDC recently released updated guidance on what to do if you have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and they show symptoms, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and they have never shown symptoms, then they should isolate themselves for five days from the date they had their test done. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and has not yet had their booster shot, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
If a person is boosted, or fully vaccinated but not yet booster eligible, and they come in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, they do not need to quarantine they do not have symptoms. They should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days from their last exposure, and they are recommended to get tested for COVID-19 on day five. They should also stay home and get a test if symptoms develop.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.
Per KDPH, if you have misplaced your COVID-19 vaccination card, which is issued by the CDC and is considered your COVID-19 shot record, it cannot be replaced with another card. However, there are several ways to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination. First, you can contact the facility in which you received your COVID-19 vaccine(s) and ask for a printable vaccination record. Also, proof of vaccination may also be printed from the Kentucky Immunization Registry (KYIR). Additional details can be found at, https://bit.ly/3qQJrsY. Please allow three-to-five business days for Immunization Record requests to be fulfilled.
Falsifying a vaccination card is a federal crime. If you are aware of anyone falsifying vaccine cards, please report to the OIG COVID-19 fraud tip line at, https://bit.ly/3t3iBk3.