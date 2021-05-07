Pike County has recently seen a decline in the rate of new residents getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and local health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated after expressing concern about the recent trend.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the number of fully vaccinated residents in Pike County is anywhere from 33 percent to nearly 42 percent, based on local confirmed vaccination data. The state’s COVID-19 website, which is a few days behind local reporting, has reported Pike County’s full-vaccination rate as being 33.9 percent of residents.
In order to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, at least 70-80 percent of the population must be vaccinated. Riley explained why the recent slower rates of new residents getting vaccinated in Pike County is concerning for the county as a whole, as well as for the state and the country in achieving herd immunity.
“We initially had really good uptake for the vaccine, but that has slowed, yet we’ve continued to relax behaviors and there has even been some official relaxation at the state and national level for those who are fully vaccinated. But when others who are not fully vaccinated follow those relaxation guidance, like removing masks while in public for example, that can cause a surge in cases.”
In the last seven days, Pike County has seen 42 newly reported cases, which reflects a seven-day average daily incident rate of 10.4 cases per 100,000 population.
As of presstime May 6, Pike County’s total number of cases was 5,664 cases, with 81 of those being active cases. 5,488 people were considered recovered, and 95 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far. Additionally, as of May 5, there were 18 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with two of those patients being Pike County residents. Of the 18 total patients, six are in the ICU, with four of those six patients on ventilators.
Riley explained that they have recently seen a slight uptick in newly reported cases of the virus, and Pike County has continued to remain at a low plateau of new cases per week.
“There’s a slight uptick in daily cases. We were seeing the low single digits, and it’s bouncing currently,” Riley said. “For example, on Friday, April 30, we had 17 cases, which is one of the higher numbers that we’ve seen on the daily in weeks. When you look at the weekly numbers, we’ve been at a plateau since March 7, with anywhere from 45 to as low as 28 new cases per week. We’re at a low plateau, but it’s not continuing to decline. We did see a deescalation throughout February and then around the first of March.”
Meanwhile, about 41 percent of Kentucky’s population overall has been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s official COVID-19 informational website. Gov. Andy Beshear has continually reminded Kentuckians to get vaccinated because he plans to relax more COVID-19 health guidelines if 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first dose.
“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60 percent and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” Beshear said. “We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy and Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you, and as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”
Nearly 1.84 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a vaccine so far, as of May 5. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends that people receive both doses of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective when both doses are administered, and the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective when both doses are administered. The CDC states that both doses are necessary for protection against the virus. The Janssen/Johnson&Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine and 85 percent effective.
Vaccine site information
Here is a list of locations in Pike County where COVID-19 vaccinations are available. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton. (606)639-2273.
• Citizens Drug - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps. (606)456-3446.
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville. (606)437-7333.
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City. (606)754-0221.
• First Care Urgent Care - 115 Lee Avenue, Pikeville. (606)727-5296.
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper. (606)631-3327.
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville. (606)432-2274.
• Pike County Health Department - 119 River Drive, Pikeville. (606)509-5500. pikecountyhealth.com. PCHD’s walk-in clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, or patients can make an appointment. If you or a loved one are homebound, call the health department so they can make arrangements for home service.
• Pikeville Medical Center - 911 Bypass Road, Pikeville. (606)218-3500. pmcvaccine.com. At PMC, anyone 16 years old or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
• Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center - 260 Hospital Drive, South Williamson. (855)274-2273. arhcovid19.com.
• Walgreens - 11349 State Highway 1056, McCarr. (606)427-9007.
• Walgreens - 5571 Collins Highway, Pikeville. (606)639-4588.
• Walgreens - 4209 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville. (606)432-0331.
• Walmart - 254 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville. (606)432-6177.
• Walmart - 28402 US-119, South Williamson. (606)237-0477.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606) 437-3862, (606) 437-3863, (606) 437-3865, and (606) 437-3866.