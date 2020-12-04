Pike County saw its highest month of new COVID-19 cases during the month of November, and officials are raising the alarm for what the months of December and January could bring, as the virus could deeply impact hospitals and the healthcare system over those months.
As of presstime Dec. 3, the county’s total number of cases was 2,016, with 619 of those being active cases, and 1,375 people were considered recovered. 22 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Additionally, there were 75 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, as of Dec. 2, with 35 of those patients being Pike County residents. ICU occupancy is at 84 percent, which is the percentage of ICU units in the hospitals currently being occupied, and ventilator occupancy is at 51 percent.
Pike County saw 935 newly-reported cases of COVID-19 during the month of November, making it the county’s highest month of newly-reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Before November, the county had 620 new cases in October, which was higher than the numbers of new cases reported in March through September combined.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the county saw a 30 percent increase in new cases from October to November, with about half of the county’s total number of cases being reported in the month of November. She called this rapid increase of new cases “alarming.”
“When your ICU occupancy is at 84 percent, and we’ve been up in the 90 percents before, what happens when you have a surge and you have too many cases in a short period of time is your healthcare system becomes overwhelmed,” Riley said. “Therefore, anyone who is sick enough to require a hospital bed, or even worse an ICU bed, and that bed is not available, then our community is in danger of overburdening the healthcare system.”
Riley said that the public needs to pay attention to the alarming rate of new cases and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing masks when around other people, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and getting a flu shot.
“More than half of our cases occurred in one month,” Riley said. “What is December going to look like? If influenza season hits us hard, what is January going to look like? This is alarming and we need to pay attention.”
Riley criticized the notion of some members of the public who have asked for herd immunity as the way to handle COVID-19. Herd immunity, known as “population immunity,” is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached. Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it, according to the World Health Organization.
Riley explained that the county’s 2,016 total cases have been diagnosed across about nine months, and the exponential growth of new cases in November has caused local hospitals to start feeling more strain due to the increased volume of new COVID-19 patients.
Therefore, she said, if all restrictions were removed and the virus spread freely among the populace for herd immunity, there would be a massive “unnecessary loss of life.” This is because of the immense overcrowding and overburdening of the healthcare system and hospitals that would take place if the populace were all infected and had to be treated at the same time.
“Some individuals ask for herd immunity. They want to open all of the doors and all of the windows and for all business and activities to be unmodified, business as usual and life as normal,” Riley said. “What herd immunity is asking is that all 2,000 people (be presented) at the same time for testing and for treatment at the hospitals for those that would require hospitalizations, so all 2,000 people presented within one-to-two weeks. There would be loss of life that would be completely unnecessary.”
If this took place, Riley said, it would cause serious delays and immense loss of life for all kinds of patients, not only COVID-19 patients, due to many patients who are seeking treatment for serious health conditions, like heart attacks and kidney failure, not being able to receive the treatment they need.
“Those individuals who just want immediate herd immunity, that is just not the answer,” Riley said.
The Pike County Health Department is currently seeking alternative contact tracing strategies, Riley said, due to them being overwhelmed from the large volume of active virus cases in the county.
“We are overwhelmed and overburdened with contact tracing because of the case load, and we are going to need to rely on educating our patients and our community in order to assist us with notifying contacts,” Riley said. “We’re working on community education and materials to distribute in the community to providers and to patients to assist us with notifying contacts of the patient.”
She also added that the Pike County Health Department is currently working with regional and state emergency preparedness departments in order to coordinate a COVID-19 vaccination plan, which will be used to help distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccinations once they are in Pike County.
The local COVID-19 data provided is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
