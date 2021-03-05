As vaccination efforts remain ongoing, Pike County has continued to see a decline in new cases this week, though not as significant a decline as reported in previous weeks.
As of presstime March 4, Pike County’s total number of cases was 5,323 cases, with 358 of those being active cases. 4,905 people were considered recovered, and 57 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
Additionally, as of March 4, there were 31 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, with 11 of them being Pike County residents. Of those 31 total patients, 12 were in the ICU and nine required ventilators. The total ICU occupancy rate for the county’s hospitals was at 78 percent, and the ventilator occupancy rate was at 32 percent.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the county saw 70 new cases reported in the last seven days, for a raw average of 10 cases per day. When normalized to 100,000 population, the Daily Incident Rate for the county was 17.3, which is in the “orange” zone on the state’s Daily Incident Rate Map.
She said that this week marks the eighth week straight that Pike County has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases, since the county’s highest week of 481 newly reported cases during the week of Jan. 4-10. Although 70 cases being reported in one seven-day period is a positive sign, she said that number is still relative because it is a higher weekly number of new cases than any of the weeks during or before the month of October last year.
“What they’re seeing at the state level is they’re seeing what could be a potential plateau, where we’re not dropping as rapidly from week to week like we were three or four weeks ago,” Riley said. “I’m not seeing signs of a plateau yet at this lower level, but we are not
seeing it drop percentage-wise as significantly as we were a few weeks ago.”
Vaccination efforts are still ongoing in Pike County. Riley said that, based on data from many of the local healthcare providers, nearly 24 percent of Pike County’s population has received their first shot of a vaccine, and about 14 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated with two shots.
Although people who are 60 years or older are being prioritized for vaccinations, Riley said that frontline essential workers are encouraged to call the Pike County Health Department, or their local healthcare providers, for their availability on vaccinations.
Frontline essential workers are also encouraged to receive a vaccination at the Pike County Health Department’s walk-in clinic. The walk-in clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. The Pike County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, and is located at 119 River Drive. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
Any Kentuckians who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Phase 1c can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. Phase 1a includes healthcare personnel, first responders and long-term care facilities. Phase 1b included people who are 70 years old or older, K-12 school personnel and other first responders who were not vaccinated in 1a. Phase 1c includes anyone 60 years old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can also call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606)437-3862, (606)437-3863, (606)437-3865, and (606)437-3866.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported on March 3 that more than 731,000 Kentuckians have now had the first dose of one of the effective COVID-19 vaccines. While he said that the state continues to see positive trends of declining cases, Kentuckians are still being highly encouraged to continue taking precautions against the virus.
“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” Beshear said in a statement. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday (March 2), President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”
The local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.