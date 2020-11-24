Health experts across the country are urging families to adjust their holiday plans this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the Pike County Health Department has provided tips for how families can do just that.
Local, statewide and nationwide health experts have warned against families gathering in-person in a traditional fashion this year for the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, warning that cases could surge even more than in previous weeks, which could lead to the overcrowding of hospitals and the overburdening of the healthcare system.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley emphasized the importance of Kentuckians adjusting their Thanksgiving and holiday plans this year in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We know that in Eastern Kentucky, multi-generational families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but this year, staying within your household for Thanksgiving is the best practice to protect yourselves and protect others,” Riley said. “We will have Thanksgiving again next year and we will have an opportunity to get together with extended family, hopefully, for many years in the future, but for this year, we want to stay with lower risk activities versus higher risk activities.”
Pike County has seen its largest number of newly reported COVID-19 cases within the last seven days, with 235 new cases reported in one week. As of presstime Nov. 23, the county’s total number of cases was 1,722, with 659 of those being active cases, and 1,046 people were considered recovered. 17 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
As of Nov. 22, there were 73 admitted COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pike County, with 45 of those patients being Pike County residents. Of those 73 total COVID-19 patients, 27 were in the ICU, and 12 were on ventilators.
Therefore, Riley said that it was more important than ever for the public to stay at home this Thanksgiving, and she stressed the importance of taking part in lower-risk activities this holiday season. Lower-risk activities, she said, are activities that have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19, and they include having smaller dinners with people within the same household and not holding large indoor gatherings with people from multiple households.
Families are encouraged, she said, to hold outdoor events in order to practice social distancing and reduce physical or close contact. Families can also hold virtual dinners, where they would eat and gather within their own households and interact with one another through Zoom, FaceTime, Skype or other virtual formats.
Families can prepare to-go Thanksgiving meals and deliver them to family members or have family members drive by and pick up the meals. Family members could also share their recipes with one another to allow the others to make that recipe from home instead of gathering together in an indoor setting.
“I’m personally going to purchase styrofoam to-go packaging, cook a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, package to-go meals and have individuals in my family drive by and pick up their Thanksgiving meal packages,” Riley said. “Then, we’re going to have Thanksgiving dinner via Zoom at the same time.”
Higher-risk activities, she said, include holding or attending large indoor gatherings with people outside of your household, attending a sporting event or other event with large crowds of people and using drugs or alcohol in excess which can affect judgement and the lowering of inhibitions for risky behavior.
“If we could lean more toward the lower risk activities with those individuals within our household and minimize the higher risk activities, we will have a better recipe for a positive outcome for the holidays,” Riley said.
On Nov. 22, Gov. Andy Beshear also urged Kentucky families to keep gatherings small with eight people or fewer, comprised of no more than two households, during the holiday season, as well as practice social distancing, wear masks and practice frequent hand-washing, in order to protect fellow Kentuckians and prevent the overburdening and overcrowding of hospitals and the healthcare system.
“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” Beshear said in a statement. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. … If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”
As of Nov. 22, all counties in Kentucky — except for Menifee, Nicholas and Rockcastle — are now considered in the critical red level on Kentucky’s Incident Rate Map, which is used to determine the spread of COVID-19 in each county averaged out to cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Red counties have more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
On Nov. 22, Pike County had 44.9 cases per 100,000 people. The rates of other Eastern Kentucky counties included Magoffin (76.4 cases per 100,000), Floyd (75.9 cases), Knott (58.9 cases), Perry (58.8 cases), Martin (54.9 cases), Breathitt (49.8 cases), Johnson (48.3 cases) and Letcher (43.1 cases).
The local COVID-19 data provided is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Anyone of any age can contract the virus. However, older adults and people who are immunocompromised or who have severe underlying medical conditions — including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, obesity, asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease and liver disease — have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
