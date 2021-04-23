The Pike County Health Department received a $25,000 grant in order to address food insecurity, and that funding will go toward helping two local non-profits distribute food to families in need.
PCHD received its grant from No Kids Hungry, a campaign from the national non-profit organization Share Our Strength, which is an organization focused on reducing hunger and poverty. The organization has donated a total of $3 million in No Kid Hungry grants to serve more than 120 early child care centers, healthcare providers and community organizations across the country.
Janet Johnson, WIC coordinator with the Pike County Health Department, wrote and received the grant to help fund and expand the work of two non-profit organizations based in Pikeville, the Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen and the East Kentucky Dream Center. The two organizations serve a combined 1,000 meals per week, and about a quarter of those meals are to children under the age of five.
Johnson highlighted how the grant will help the organizations deliver hot meals to families with children under the age of 5.
“$25,000 will go a long way with these two organizations. They are used to stretching every penny and truly have a heart for helping as many people as they can,” Johnson said. “We know transportation is a barrier for many people to access food. I’m thrilled that this grant will help the Dream Center and the Community Kitchen deliver food to children.”
Of the $25,000 grant, Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen
received $3,500 and the East Kentucky Dream Center received $21,500. Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen offers free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday, and the East Kentucky Dream Center offers free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday.
Debby Bailey, executive director of the Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen, shared how the grant will help her organization. This new grant, as she explained, will help Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen deliver hot meals to families with children under the age of 5 in the Pikeville area. The Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen is a ministry of the Grace Fellowship Church and offers free meals, clothing items and household items to the community.
“We feel very blessed to be able to serve our community, but partnering with the Pike County Health Department with this grant gives us an opportunity to reach out to families with small children who may not have the opportunity to come in,” Bailey said. “It’s just a tremendous blessing, opportunity and boost to our community.”
Rachel Campbell Dotson, executive director of the East Kentucky Dream Center, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need in the community and has increased the number of meals that they are providing. With this grant, the East Kentucky Dream Center will be able to deliver meals and food boxes to families with small children throughout Pike County.
The East Kentucky Dream Center serves free meals and donates food boxes, hygiene products, clothing vouchers and household items, among other things. The organization currently delivers meals and food boxes to local areas in need, including Myers Tower, Ridge Cliff Apartments and several apartments along Bypass Road.
“One of the goals of the East Kentucky Dream Center is enrichment for families and just empowering lives. We can’t do that when there are food insecurities,” Dotson said. “Food is one of the basic staples for growth and development, especially in our region, so partnering with the Pike County Health Department really gives us a leg to stand on in saying, ‘We’re here to help. We’re here to increase our delivery.’”
The Grace Community Kitchen is located at 115 Wolford Street. For more information, call, (606) 437-7244, visit, www.gracefellowshippikeville.ky.com, or visit the “Grace Community Kitchen” Facebook page.
The East Kentucky’s dining hall is located at 127 Hibbard Street, and its thrift store location is currently located at 616 South Bypass Road. For more information, call, (606) 766-3434, visit, www.ekdc.info, or visit the “East Kentucky Dream Center” Facebook page.
The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.