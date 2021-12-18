Local health officials discussed the latest updates on Pike County’s COVID-19 situation during the county Board of Health meeting on Dec. 14.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley updated the Board of Health on COVID-19 cases in the county. During her presentation, she said that Pike County saw a spike in cases following Thanksgiving — from 111 cases during the week of Nov. 22-28, to 250 new cases during the week of Nov. 29. Since then, the county has seen a slight decline in the number of newly reported cases — from 250 new cases during the week of Nov. 29, to 197 new cases during the week of Dec. 6.
The Daily Incident Rate is still considered at the “red,” or high, level at 48.6 cases per 100,000 population. As of Dec. 14, there were 395 reported active COVID-19 cases and 213 confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county. Pike County also had 33 COVID-related hospitalizations, with 17 of them being Pike residents.
“We have seen a spike during Thanksgiving that hasn’t completely subsided,” Riley said.
As of Dec. 15, the entire state of Kentucky was still considered in the high “red” level on the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate Map — indicating a high level of transmission with more than 25 new cases per day per 100,000 population — except for the following 14 counties: Calloway, Clay, Clinton, Edmonson, Elliott, Fulton, Hickman, Larue, Lincoln, McCreary, Owsley, Pulaski, Wayne and Webster.
In November 2021, another variant of COVID-19 emerged called “omicron.” The World Health Organization currently lists omicron as a variant of concern. According to John Hopkins Medicine, preliminary evidence shows that omicron is more transmissible (contagious) than the delta variant. However, standard prevention strategies, like vaccination, social distancing, masking, ventilation and hand washing, are still currently believed to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus.
“I’m hearing that omicron’s coming, inevitably, and it’s twice as fast as delta,” Riley said, though emphasizing that the data is still preliminary. “It’s supposedly milder. We haven’t had any documented cases here (in Kentucky) yet.”
The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. In addition, anyone 16 years old or older can receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 18 years old or older can receive a booster shot of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines. A person should get a booster shot at least six months after the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
Per John Hopkins Medicine, a booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine that is given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Typically, a patient would receive a booster shot after the immunity from the initial dose(s) naturally starts to wane. The booster is intended to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer.
Meanwhile, a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is identical to the first two doses and it should be received at least 28 days after the first two doses of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). The third dose can help protect people with weakened immune systems who did not have a strong enough response to the first two doses of one of the vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna). The FDA has authorized, and the CDC recommends, that those with certain medical conditions that suppress the immune system get a third dose of the same brand of COVID-19 vaccine that they initially received, according to John Hopkins Medicine.
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 11 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.