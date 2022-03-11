The Pike County Board of Health discussed the county’s COVID-19 situation during a meeting on March 8, with officials expressing optimism for the downward trend of new cases.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley presented the COVID-19 update to the board at the meeting. She said that she tracks six different areas to see where the county is in terms of a potential surge, including hospitalizations, ICU occupancy, ventilator occupancy, case growth in the previous two weeks, positivity rate and daily incidence rate (raw average and per 100,000 population).
Four of those six areas — hospitalizations, ICU occupancy, ventilator occupancy and case growth — were in the “green” zone, which means that they were considered low. Only two areas remained in the “red” zone, which included positivity rate and daily incidence rate.
“This looks very, very good to me,” Riley said. “This is sweet-looking, compared to where we were.”
As of March 8, the weekly positivity rate in the county was 14.15 percent, and the daily incidence rate was 178 cases reported in the last week, which translates to 43.9 cases reported per 100,000 population, or 25.4 cases as the raw average.
Riley said that she believes the positivity rate and daily incidence rate are expected to decrease, and this is a positive sign for the county’s COVID-19 situation.
“The positivity rate and daily incidence rate continue to be in the red, but they’re dropping dramatically,” she said, adding that she plans to continue tracking the data through the summer in case of another potential surge.
Riley said that vaccination rates in the county have remained the same for quite some time, with 58.52 percent of the county’s population being vaccinated with at least one shot and about 52.3 percent of the county’s population being fully vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people ages 5 years old or older, and the Moderna and the Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been approved for everyone ages 18 years old or older. For more information, call, (606) 509-5500.
To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or receive the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. Anyone 5 years or older can get vaccinated from COVID-19. Also, to best protect yourself against any COVID-19 variants, you are strongly encouraged to receive your booster shot. A person should get a booster shot at least five months after the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine.
Regarding the booster shot, people may choose a different vaccine as their booster than the one they received as the original one- or two-shot series. If you received the two-shot series of Pfizer, for example, you can choose to get a Moderna or Johnson&Johnson booster shot. This is referred to as “mix and match dosing,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
