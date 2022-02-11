For over 20 years, Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association has been organizing the Association of Retired Persons/Kentucky Retired Teachers Association essay contest in Pike County. The competition recognizes the significant contribution that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. It also alerts school officials to the fact that there are almost 98,000 children in Kentucky who are being raised by or living with a grandparent household, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fifth grade students submitted essays answering “Why my Grandparent should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year” to their teachers who selected the school winners. There were twelve school winners from Pike County and Pikeville Independent school systems. Each participating school winner receives recognition certificates and monetary awards form PCRTA and AARP.
The school winners from the elementary schools are:
Ryesen Lillie McCoy — Belfry
Eli Mullins — Bevins
Addi Davis — Dorton
Emily Adkins — Elkhorn City
Elijah Mason — Feds Creek
Elijah Lockard — Johns Creek
Lauren May — Kimper
Aaron Martinez — Millard
Colton Lester — Mullins
Bucky Cayden Smith — Phelps
Macey Pennell — Pikeville Independent
Gracen Stanley — Valley