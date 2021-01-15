A Pike County man and woman were arrested this week on several charges, including methamphetamine possession, after they were allegedly found in the parking lot of a local high school.
According to court documents, at 1 p.m., Jan. 12, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from school personnel at Shelby Valley High School that two individuals had been passed out in a vehicle in the school’s parking lot.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Rell Robinson wrote in court documents that, when he arrived on scene, he found Lena Nicole Bevins, 34, of Ky. 610 West, Jonancy, in the driver’s seat, and Alvin D. Damron, 38, of Jonancy Lane, Jonancy, in the passenger seat.
Deputies, Robinson wrote, discovered that Bevins was nude from the waist down and Damron was seen shoving a plastic container, ultimately found to contain methamphetamine, under the passenger’s seat. Also, Robinson wrote, deputies found a chunk of a substance believed to be methamphetamine under Damron’s leg.
Robinson wrote that deputies also found a pipe and several straws which had white residue inside.
The citation said officers also found a black box which contained Xanax, as well as a small bottle which contained white residue.
Bevins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree indecent exposure.
Damron was lodged in the jail on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
