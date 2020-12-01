One of two women arrested for allegedly shoplifting from the Walmart store at South Williamson is also facing felony drug charges in connection with the arrest.
According to court documents, on Nov. 23, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Thacker was dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at the South Williamson Walmart.
Upon arrival, Thacker wrote in the citation, he spoke with the store’s asset protection personnel, who told the deputy that he saw one woman, Elizabeth O. Miller, 44, of Goodman Hollow Road, Williamson, W.Va., concealing merchandise in her purse in the women’s clothing section of the store.
The asset protection manager, Thacker wrote, told the deputy that he also witnessed Miller walking over to her friend, Cynthia Y. Waller, 49, of Poplar Street, Kenova, W.Va., and placing her purse in Waller’s shopping cart.
Store personnel, the citation said, reported that Miller and Waller then went to the store’s checkout, where they paid for some items but not the items concealed in the purse. The asset protection personnel, Thacker wrote, detained the women when they walked out of the store. The total value of the stolen items, the citation said, was $265.
Thacker wrote that both women appeared intoxicated and were placed under arrest.
Waller, the citation said, was also found to be in possession of a bag of a substance which appeared to be meth, another bag containing a substance Waller admitted was heroin and a glass pipe Waller admitted was a crack pipe, as well as a number of various kinds of pills.
Waller was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of theft, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container and failure to appear in court.
Miller was lodged in the jail on charges of theft, public intoxication and failure to appear in court.
