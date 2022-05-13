The Pike County Sheriff’s Office continued its ongoing actions to stem drug trafficking on May 11, with deputies arresting six individuals and seeking several more.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said the roundups are something the sheriff’s office conducts about regularly in an ongoing effort by the department’s drug investigators.
“Every three to four months, we have a roundup,” Scott said.
The information which led to the charges, he said, was obtained through various means, including tips. Scott said he understands that some people want the tips to pan out immediately, but that the investigators work diligently to resolve the cases as quickly as possible.
“These guys work hard,” he said. “But it does take time.”
Those arrested in the roundup, as of presstime May 12, included:
• Brian Hurley, 51, of Hurricane Creek Road, Stopover, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Kevin R. Blankenship, 48, of Widows Branch Road, Stopover, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Nicholas R. Darnell, 38, of Little Card Road, Mouthcard, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failure to pay fines.
• Dennis Justice, 51, of Little Card Road, Mouthcard, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• George Compton, 34, of Pikeville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Mark Smith, 50, of Smith Fork, Phelps, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
Scott said anyone with information on suspected drug trafficking can contact the department at, (606) 432-6260, or by calling the anonymous tip line at, (606) 766-5555. Scott said even callers who call the sheriff’s office number may remain anonymous.