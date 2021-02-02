A Pike County man who Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrested last week after allegedly being found with 5 ounces of methamphetamine and other drugs was already under indictment in connection with a previous drug trafficking case, court documents show.
According to court documents, on Jan. 29, deputies went to the Sycamore Road, Ashcamp, residence of Adam Little, 64, to execute a search warrant.
During the execution of the search warrant, court documents said, the officers found approximately 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, Xanax tablets and three firearms. Little, according to an arrest citation, is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.
Deputies also seized an unknown amount of cash along with several unknown types of prescription tablets, court documents said.
Little was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense, unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained lodged in the jail as of presstime.
The case remains under investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges will just add to the legal troubles Little is already facing.
According to court documents, on Oct. 2, Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at Little’s residence, troopers found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a large amount of U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia, along with quantities of heroin and marijuana and a large amount of pills.
Court documents show Little was indicted in late October on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in that case and he pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 17. A pretrial conference is currently set for March 12 in that case.
